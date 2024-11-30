As those at Anfield begin to think about potential upgrades for Arne Slot, Michael Edwards reportedly sent Liverpool scouts on a fresh mission to watch an attacking target he has already enquired about.

Liverpool transfer news

Heading into the weekend eight points clear at the top of the Premier League standings and the only side with a 100% record in the Champions League after defeating Real Madrid, things couldn't be going much better for Slot's Liverpool side.

The Reds - barring one slip against Nottingham Forest - have been untouchable and have the chance to go 11 points clear of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City this weekend.

However, those at Anfield can't afford to rest on their laurels, especially if Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all fail to sign fresh deals to keep them at the club beyond this summer.

It would be the ultimate failure if Liverpool allowed all three to depart as free agents. But if that does happen, the Reds must turn to the transfer market.

With that said, according to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Liverpool scouts were recently sent on a fresh mission to watch Georgiy Sudakov as his Shakhtar Donetsk side suffered a 3-2 defeat against PSV Eindhoven in midweek. This follows Michael Edwards' initial enquiry earlier this year about the attacking midfielder, who is valued at £50m and reportedly ready to leave his current club in January.

The 23-year-old has continued to impress for Shakhtar, despite defeat against PSV in the Champions League last time out. And given that Slot's system allows No 10s to flourish, Sudakov could emerge to become the ultimate option at the heart of the Dutchman's midfield.

"Brilliant" Sudakov is on the rise

We've seen Curtis Jones thrive and it feels inevitable that Harvey Elliott will enjoy similar success in Slot's system, which features the No 10 role that Klopp's setup lacked in the face of several players who are best in the more advanced position.

Sudakov could prove to be better than both academy graduates, highlighting the levels he's capable of reaching.

Scoring eight goals and assisting a further three for Shakhtar so far this season, Sudakov also offers key versatility as a player who is capable of playing off the left-hand side, as well as in a deeper midfield role. Dubbed a "brilliant midfielder" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig earlier this year, there's no doubt that the 22-year-old is one to watch.

For £50m, Liverpool could get themselves a bargain in today's market, especially if Sudakov continues his recent rise to become one of the most talented players in his position.