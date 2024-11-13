As Andrew Robertson's recent form continues to spark doubts over his long-term Anfield future, Liverpool scouts have reportedly been left seriously impressed with one potential replacement.

Liverpool transfer news

It's difficult to find any negatives when looking at this current Liverpool side. They have been ruthless since the arrival of Arne Slot, winning 15 of his 17 games in charge. For a brief moment, there was an argument to be had that the Dutchman simply had a routine run of games to get his tenure going, but victories over Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea and Aston Villa in between a draw at Arsenal quickly shut that narrative down.

One area concern - and perhaps one only - may come down the left-hand side, however, amid Robertson's struggle to get back to the form that made him the best left-back in world football at one stage. The Scot has even found himself benched for Kostas Tsimikas in recent weeks, before returning to the starting side against Aston Villa, in what would suggest that he is replaceable for the first time at Anfield.

With that said, according to TeamTalk, Liverpool scouts have been seriously impressed with Daniel Svensson, who is expected to leave Nordsjaelland in 2025. The 22-year-old left-back is considered one of the most exciting players in Sweden's top division and has attracted the interest of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal as a result.

All three clubs need a left-back in an ideal scenario for Svensson, with Arsenal's only natural option being Oleksandr Zinchenko, Manchester United forced to rely on the injury-prone Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia and Liverpool left with an ageing Robertson. With quite the decision to make, Svensson should be one to watch.

Svensson among options to replace Robertson

If transfer rumours are anything to go by, then Liverpool are certainly preparing to replace Robertson sooner rather than later. The likes of Milos Kerkez have already been linked with a move and the Bournemouth defender has now seemingly been joined by Svensson on Slot's list of options. The 22-year-old would be leaving his home country of Sweden at the perfect time, given how he has established himself whilst having room to develop even further.

No matter who comes in, it doesn't seem as though Robertson will give up his place without a fight, however, having recently said via ESPN: "Last couple of games I've been on the bench and I got doubters for the first time in a long time, first time at this club. But it suits me in this position. I am trying to prove people wrong again. I tried to do that against Villa.

"I want to play every game, of course, but that was not possible. I knew that the next time I got a chance I would take it and that's what I tried to do."

So, whether it's Svensson, Kerkez or another option, Slot looks set to have a positive selection headache at left-back when next summer arrives.