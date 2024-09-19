As the Champions League returned this week, Liverpool scouts were reportedly in attendance at one particular game to watch a player who could one day replace Andy Robertson at Anfield.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds were back to their rampant best against AC Milan, bouncing back from their Nottingham Forest defeat in style by brushing the Italian giants to one side in a 3-1 victory. Swiftly getting back on track under Arne Slot, they've continued an excellent start under the Dutchman.

The more time that he has in charge, the more that a transfer plan will begin to form for 2025. Of course, Slot's first window in charge was a relatively quiet one, with just Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa arriving, but rumours have already started ahead of both January and next summer.

The likes of Angel Gomes have reportedly attracted the interest of those at Anfield in what would be a controversial move by the Manchester United academy graduate now starring at Lille. His arrival would certainly match reports that the Reds want to sign both a defensive midfielder and a left-back next year, with a solution for the latter problem now emerging.

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool sent scouts to watch Miguel Gutierrez in Girona's late 1-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The La Liga side were unfortunate to have not escaped with a point, but suffered the full reality of playing among Europe's elite. Even with that defeat, however, Liverpool may have seen enough from Gutierrez to make their move.

The left-back is reportedly open to a Premier League switch and Slot is supposedly a fan of his talents, which makes the January transfer window one to watch. With Aston Villa also reportedly interested though, the Reds will have to act swiftly if they want to land an heir to Robertson's left-back role.

"Fantastic" Gutierrez could replace Robertson

There's no doubt that Robertson has his place in the Liverpool history books. The Scot will go down as one of the best left-backs that Anfield has ever seen and if that seems an exaggeration, then his Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup medals, among others, alongside his eye for an assist as the ultimate modern full-back, should more than justify his place in the spotlight.

All good things must come to an end, however, and as Robertson approaches 31 years old, Liverpool would be wise to start thinking about replacements and Gutierrez, in particular. At his best last season, the former Real Madrid man helped Girona to shock Champions League qualification in La Liga and was dubbed "fantastic" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig as a result.

At 23 years old, Gutierrez is the future. But whether that future involves a move to Anfield, remains to be seen.