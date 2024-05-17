With Michael Edwards looking to make a statement in his first summer back at Liverpool, the Reds could welcome some top names to get the Arne Slot era off to the perfect start.

Liverpool transfer news

Already, the Reds have been linked with both Rodrygo and Aurelien Tchouameni in a shock raid on European giants Real Madrid, and it seems as though Edwards is wasting no time. There's no doubt that the duo would add the quality needed to Slot's new side to take Liverpool back into title contention, particularly if the Dutchman hit the ground running at Anfield. That said, it remains to be seen whether they'd depart the La Liga champions in the coming months.

The Reds may also be in a position to replace Luis Diaz, who has reportedly been made a number one target by Barcelona this summer ahead of potentially landing his dream move. If that is to be the case, then Liverpool's recent work behind the scenes would go a long way in swiftly solving that problem before it becomes a concern for Slot.

According to HITC, Liverpool scouts watched both Federico Chiesa and Teun Koopmeiners as they squared off against each other in the Coppa Italia final between Juventus and Atalanta this week. The Reds' admiration for both is a fairly open secret, with recent links to the latter emerging and their long-term interest in the former well documented.

Eventually, it was Juventus and Chiesa who ended the night lifting the trophy thanks to Dusan Vlahovic's early effort, but Liverpool wouldn't have been focused on the results, instead keeping an eye on their targets. When it comes to wingers who could fill not only the potential void left behind by Diaz, but also Mohamed Salah at some stage in the near future, however, Chiesa is not an option without risks.

"Fantastic" Chiesa could replace Diaz

In an ideal world, if Diaz leaves Liverpool this summer, then Edwards will find an instant upgrade instead of a simple like-for-like swap in Slot's side. Chiesa, at his best, could be that upgrade, but after injury struggles, it remains to be seen whether he can rediscover that form in a division as intense as the Premier League. Whilst he seems capable of replacing Diaz, he wouldn't necessarily be an upgrade.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Federico Chiesa Luis Diaz Goals 7 8 Assists 2 5 Expected Goals 4.8 11.4 Take-ons Completed 33 54

The positive change that Chiesa could bring is a player who is more clinical in front of goal compared to Diaz, having outperformed his expected goals whilst Diaz has underperformed in frustrating fashion, although the latter has more goal involvements.

Nonetheless, Chiesa has earned high praise from England already, including from Manchester United and Premier League legend Rio Ferdinand, who previously said via The Metro: "He’s just a fantastic footballer. The intensity with which he plays with, we saw in the Euros he was the main goal threat for the Italians who went on to win the tournament."