With Alisson Becker now back from injury, Liverpool's shock 3-0 defeat against Atalanta in the Europa League could turn out to be Caoimhin Kelleher's final game at the club, with exit links stealing the headlines and the Reds turning their attention towards a replacement.

Liverpool transfer news

The Irishman has stepped up suberly to complete the impossible task of filling in for Alisson during the Brazilian's spell on the sidelines but is likely to drop back down to the bench now that his fellow shot-stopper is back. To sum up Kelleher's unexpected impact, he has now played more games than Alisson this season, rarely looking out of place in the process.

Those performances have attracted plenty of interest from Celtic, however, who have been linked with a move for Kelleher in the last few months. Now, when the summer window swings open, the Bhoys could make a move worth a reported £20m to find their replacement for Joe Hart.

Kelleher's potential exit has signalled Liverpool into action too. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Filip Jorgensen this season ahead of a possible move to sign the Villarreal shot-stopper this summer.

The 21-year-old has impressed this season and Liverpool aren't the only club allegedly interested, with Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers also reportedly eyeing moves to sign Jorgensen in the coming months. Standing at 6 foot 3, it's no surprise that a goalkeeper of Jorgensen's stature and potential has attracted such interest.

"Revelation" Jorgensen can become new Alisson deputy

For young goalkeepers, there's arguably no one better to learn from currently than Alisson. We've seen how much Kelleher has benefitted from following in the Brazilian's footsteps this season and now Jorgensen could get the chance to do the same.

Just 21-years-old and a towering figure, the Dane certainly ticks plenty of boxes when it comes to becoming a top goalkeeper, but now he must realise the potential that those in La Liga believe he has in abundance. X account La Liga Extra didn't shy away from praising Jorgensen last month.

The only concern with a move to Liverpool would, of course, be playing time thanks to just how good Alisson is. As shown this season though, the 31-year-old isn't injury-free and one knock could quickly create the ultimate opportunity for Jorgensen in the same way that it did for Kelleher in the current campaign.

With change afoot at Anfield, Jorgensen could arrive to instantly become the next shot-stopper to follow in Alisson's footsteps, potentially becoming a long-term solution for Liverpool in the Premier League in the process.