In hope of avoiding a Leny Yoro repeat, who joined Manchester United in the summer, Liverpool have reportedly sent scouts to watch a Ligue 1 gem in action ahead of their battle to land his signature.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have been almost perfect so far Arne Slot, having won every game apart from one shock slip-up against Nottingham Forest, and have their biggest test yet awaiting on Sunday as they square off against Arsenal. In a game that will test whether Liverpool are title contenders, Slot could send a damning statement to champions Manchester City with victory.

Away from the action, meanwhile, the transfer rumours are already beginning to build as Liverpool potentially prepare to replace Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk upon the expiry of their current deals at the end of the season.

Whilst all three exits would send the Reds into the ultimate panic, they could unearth a future star in the process. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Nathan Zeze amid their battle to sign the Nantes teenager ahead of Chelsea in 2025. The Blues also reportedly want to add to their array of young talent by welcoming the teenage defender.

Standing at 6 foot 3, Zeze could quickly emerge to become the ultimate replacement for Van Dijk at Anfield in years to come. Still just 19 years old, the Frenchman could follow countryman Yoro by swapping Ligue 1 for the Premier League as an emerging defender, though joining Manchester United's rivals rather than completing a move to Old Trafford.

Last summer, those at Anfield watched Yoro choose United in the type of move they will not want to see repeated in the case of Zeze in 2025.

"Strong" Zeze is one for the future

If Liverpool sign Zeze then the long-term plan will of course be for the defender to partner fellow Frenchman Ibrahima Konate at the heart of Liverpool's backline and step in to replace Van Dijk in an almost impossible task. But he should not become pressured with that responsibility for a few years yet. Instead, Slot's task - if the Reds make their move - should be to simply accelerate his development even further before eventually reaping the rewards.

The young centre-back has already earned plenty of praise around European football thanks to his recent rise, with analyst Ben Mattinson describing him as "strong" aerially back in January.

As the season goes on, Zeze will undoubtedly be one to keep an eye on as he potentially follows in the footsteps of both William Saliba and Yoro.