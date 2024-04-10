Whilst Liverpool's main goal is to hand Jurgen Klopp the perfect farewell by winning the Premier League this season, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have still turned their focus towards the summer, with scouts sent to Portugal in pursuit of one transfer target.

Before the possibility of any incomings, however, the Reds must find their replacement for Klopp. After Xabi Alonso revealed that he would be staying at Bayer Leverkusen for another season, that replacement looks likely to be Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim, with the 39-year-old reportedly reaching a verbal agreement with Liverpool ahead of potentially becoming the man with the impossible task of replacing a legend.

Amorim appears to be one of the most impressive young managers around, with his Sporting side sitting top of Liga Portugal in search of their second title during his tenure. His time in Portugal could also only benefit Liverpool, who have reportedly set their sights on a midfielder that Amorim will know all too well.

According to O Jogo, FSG and Liverpool sent scouts to watch Alan Varela in Porto's last league game against Vitoria ahead of a potential deal this summer. Earlier reports indicated that the Reds had made an enquiry about the price of Valera ahead of the summer, with his €70m (£60m) release clause representing a hefty fee. Now, their interest is clear once more, having sent scouts on a rare trip to the Estadio do Dragao.

Varela, still just 22 years old, is a player Amorim has seen up close due to Sporting and Porto's title rivalry in Portugal. Now, however, in some twist, they could be part of the same team this summer.

"Wonderful" Varela can become Endo successor

As much of a revelation as Wataru Endo has been for Liverpool this season, the defensive midfielder is already 31 years of age and, therefore, may not have much longer at the top of his game. This creates the need for a replacement, potentially allowing Varela to step up in perfect fashion. The Argentine may also get the chance to link up with compatriot Alexis Mac Allister in what would be one of the strongest midfield duos in the Premier League next season.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Alan Varela Wataru Endo Progressive Carries 24 7 Progressive Passes 137 67 Tackles Won 16 19 Blocks 30 17 Interceptions 20 15

If Liverpool want to kick off a new era with a bang, then welcoming a player of Varela's calibre and potential could be the way to do it. The Argentine may prove to be a statement signing.

As the summer approaches, Valera is certainly one that Liverpool should look towards, especially if their next manager is to be Amorim in the coming months.