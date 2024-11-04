Liverpool are believed to have sent scouts to watch two impressive Premier League players, with one of them set to be available for £50m in 2025.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds didn't sign a new midfielder in the summer transfer window, failing to snap up Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, and Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a move to Anfield in January.

The Real Madrid ace could head to Liverpool midway through the season, as FSG potentially provide Arne Slot with the funds that he no doubt craved before the new season got underway, with Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa the only signings made.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi has been touted as a possible successor to Trent Alexander-Arnold, should the Reds' vice-captain decide not to sign a new deal at his boyhood club. Madrid continue to be linked with a move for the Anfield star.

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has also been mentioned as a possible option for Liverpool, having made his first start of the season away to Real Madrid recently, helping his side seal a memorable 4-0 win against their biggest rivals. Now, another intriguing transfer rumour has emerged.

Liverpool send scouts to watch Premier League star

According to a new update from Sky Sports, Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo is "among the players" being scouted by Liverpool currently, along with Bournemouth ace Antoine Semenyo and others.

It is claimed that Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are "working hard on assessing future talent, especially in areas of the team that may need replacements within the next 12 months", amid doubts over the futures of legendary trio Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Mbeumo, who is said to be up for sale if teams meet a £50m price tag next year, represents a great option to come in for Salah, whose future remains unknown, having posted a cryptic message on X over the weekend, following his match-winning exploits at home to Brighton.

The £45,000-a-week Brentford hero is enjoying a great season to date, scoring eight goals in the Premier League and proving to be one of the most deadly attacking players in the division, leading to Thomas Frank heaping praise on him: "He's added another layer this year. I'm convinced one day he'll play for a bigger club. I'd definitely buy him if I were at a bigger club."

The comparisons between Mbeumo and Salah are obvious, in terms of their direct nature out wide and their ability to cut inside onto their dangerous left foot, and the fact that the former is seven years younger than the latter makes him an ideal potential successor.

Ideally, Mbeumo won't be needed too soon, with Salah hopefully signing a contract extension before next summer, but he should be considered a strong long-term option to replace him in Liverpool's attack.