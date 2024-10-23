Stepping things up, Michael Edwards has reportedly sent scouts to Portugal to watch one Liverpool target in action this week, as he plots a big-money move to secure his signature in 2025.

Liverpool transfer news

Whilst the Reds were one of the quietest clubs in the Premier League on the transfer front, it's clear that Edwards and new sporting director Richard Hughes were right not to panic. After welcoming just two fresh faces in the form of Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili, who instantly headed back to Valencia on loan, Liverpool sit top of the Premier League and flying under new manager Arne Slot.

What has been most impressive is how Slot has used Ryan Gravenberch. A player who looked destined to become a transfer to forget under Jurgen Klopp, who was never quite sure where the Dutchman's best position was, Slot has since arrived to not only revive Gravenberch's career at Anfield but ensure that it's on course to steal headline after headline.

Still just 22 years old, Gravenberch has emerged to become a shock solution to the Reds' defensive midfield problem after they failed to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer and he could now be rewarded with a fine midfield partner in 2025.

According to Record via Sport Witness, Edwards has sent Liverpool scouts to watch Orkun Kokcu in action for Benfica against former club Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday. Watching on in Portugal, if those scouts like what they see then the Reds may well step up their pursuit to sign a player who's already starred under Slot in the past.

On paper, Koku's €150m (£125m) release clause is enough to scare any club off, but reports are now suggesting that Benfica would be willing to accept a far lower offer around the €50m (£42m) mark to part ways with their midfielder.

"Elite" Kokcu can partner Gravenberch

From a position of panic in the summer of 2023, Liverpool could have Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Kokcu to call on by the time that next summer arrives. Their midfield transition has far from been one without any bumps in the road, but it could be one full of unexpected success within a two-year rebuild.

Kokcu would be the ultimate reward for Slot too, who enjoyed such great success with his Feyenoord captain during their time together in the Netherlands. Perhaps partnering Gravenberch, Slots' side look set to only get better and better.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Orkun Kokcu Ryan Gravenberch Starts 7 8 Progressive Carries 11 20 Progressive Passes 48 52 Ball Recoveries 29 48

Described as a player with "elite passing" by analyst Ben Mattinson in 2023, Kokcu has proved that praise right throughout the current campaign, very nearly matching Gravenberch all the way when on the ball. As Slot looks to turn Liverpool into a team with ultimate control, the Benfica star would, on paper, be the perfect addition.