Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears to have distinguished Lazio phenom Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as he prepares for a summer of change on the transfer market.

What's the latest on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Liverpool?

According to transfer insider Rudy Galetti, Milinkovic-Savic is among the contenders for a summer switch to Anfield, with Klopp establishing the 28-year-old as a player who 'fits the club's needs'.

The Serbian powerhouse has long been the centrepiece of Lazio's system, however with just one year left on his contract could be available for transfer as his outfit looks to cash in while they can; a fee of €40m (£35m) has been touted.

Liverpool must act swiftly if they are indeed to ensnare their target, Premier League rivals Arsenal and Newcastle United both hold a vested interest in the midfielder, and it is likely intrigue will solidify over the coming months.

Who could Milinkovic-Savic replace at Liverpool?

Optimism has been renewed on Merseyside. Curtis Jones has finally found his feet and has played a central role behind his resurgent club's seven-match winning streak to keep Champions League hopes alive at this late stage, scoring three in his last four.

Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott have also played important parts this term and there is a pleasing core of youthful exuberance forming around Liverpool's nucleus.

James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all departing Anfield this summer, their respective contracts shortly concluded, and while none of these players occupy a starting berth in the squad with regularity, replacing them with first-rate signings is the way to propel the Reds back to the forefront of European football.

Milinkovic-Savic would embody the vision of Klopp and co, with his particular skill set rivalling any midfielder on the globe, hailed as a "different beast" by writer Sacha Pisani for his exploits in Rome.

Having made 338 outings for le Aquile, scoring 67 goals and supplying 59 assists, the 41-cap Serb has certainly cemented himself as one of the game's superlative central stars, having won the Coppa Italia and two Italian Super Cups across his career.

This season, he has plundered nine goals and eight assists as his outfit look to return to the Champions League, perched in fourth place in Serie A with three matches to go, four points ahead of current champions AC Milan.

As per FBref, the £101k-per-week machine ranks among the top 5% of positional peers over the past year for rate of non-penalty goals, the top 6% for rate of assists and the top 1% for aerials won, illustrating the potency he would instil at Anfield with his prospective arrival.

The "magic" midfielder - as hailed by his teammate Ciro Immobile - would certainly be an upgrade on the aforementioned Keita, who has flattered to deceive since his £48m move to the club from RB Leipzig in 2018.

While an immensely talented and dynamic ace, the Guinean ace has missed 22 matches due to injury this term to extend a miserable record in the medical room during his time at Liverpool that has seen him miss suffer from 18 separate fitness issues.

Thus, Milinkovic-Savic, undoubtedly, would enrich the ranks with his expansive tool kit and ferocious demeanour on the pitch.