Back at Liverpool, Michael Edwards is reportedly still looking to land what would be a huge statement signing this summer, as the Reds set their sights on testing the loyalty of one particular European star.

Liverpool transfer news

There may not be a better way to get the Arne Slot era underway than by making impressive moves in the summer transfer window to hand the Dutchman some fresh faces. The rumour mill has already started on that front too. Reports have linked the likes of Crysencio Summerville with a summer switch to Anfield this summer in a move that would be richly deserved after his incredible season for Leeds United in the Championship.

Meanwhile, the Reds have also been linked with Ousmane Diomande in a move to bolster their defence ahead of Joel Matip's exit as a free agent and fresh concerns over Joe Gomez's future. However, it's in Germany and the Bundesliga where Liverpool will reportedly look towards in an attempt to make one of the biggest signings of the summer.

Despite already losing out on Xabi Alonso, the Reds are looking to deal Bayer Leverkusen a major blow in the form of personnel on the pitch. According to reports in Spain, Liverpool are still setting their sights on signing Florian Wirtz this summer, even after previous reports indicated that he's looking to stay put at the Bundesliga champions next season.

Seemingly willing to test the midfielder's resolve nonetheless, the Reds are in a competitive race to seal a surprise deal alongside Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. A player who has set the world alight this season, there wouldn't be many bigger or better deals than one to sign Wirtz this summer. The German is the type of player who can make all the difference on the biggest stage, as Leverkusen have seen more than anyone.

"Outstanding" Wirtz would help unlock Salah again

Whilst Mohamed Salah's numbers will ultimately reflect another excellent season, with 24 goals to his name, the Egyptian's recent drop-off in form has been a worrying sign of what may be on the horizon if the Reds don't find a quick fix this summer. As the winger edges past his absolute best, that's where a player like Wirtz should come in to unlock the out-and-out goalscorer in Salah, rather than the player forced to take hold of creative responsibilities in Liverpool's attack.

The young German knows all about picking out a pass, having assisted a stunning 19 goals in all competitions so far this season and could now form an unstoppable partnership with Salah to unlock his best form again. What's more, with 18 goals himself on top of those assists, Wirtz is the complete package.

Described as "outstanding" by former Germany manager Hansi Flick, whether Wirtz is open to leaving Leverkusen or not this summer, he will certainly have plenty of admirers in the coming months.