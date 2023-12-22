Highlights Liverpool are targeting an "incredible" new player in the January transfer window, with Jurgen Klopp requesting the move.

There is speculation that Mohamed Salah could potentially leave Liverpool in the future and is linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool is interested in signing PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko as a possible long-term replacement for Salah.

Liverpool are believed to have set their sights on signing an "incredible" new player in the January transfer window, with Jurgen Klopp requesting the move.

Liverpool could lose Mohamed Salah

The Reds are flying high this season, finding themselves firmly in the Premier League title race, not to mention progressing to the Europa League knockout stages and the EFL Cup semi-finals.

The new summer signings have made a huge difference, especially Dominik Szobsoszlai, but that's not to say that further reinforcements aren't needed in the coming transfer window.

One player who could potentially leave Liverpool in the near future is Mohamed Salah, with the Reds legend continuing to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in 2024. He is seen as one of the biggest targets for the Saudi Pro League.

Salah's current Liverpool deal runs until the summer of 2025, so a big decision will need to be made at the end of this season, in terms of either trying to extend his stay at Anfield or accepting a huge offer for his signature.

Liverpool want Johan Bakayoko

According to a report from Spain, Liverpool want to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, with Klopp personally requesting that the move goes through.

The 20-year-old is seen as a possible long-term replacement for Salah, occupying the same right-sided role and having a similar ability to cut inside onto his dangerous left foot.

Bakayoko could be such an eye-catching signing by Liverpool, considering the huge impact he is already having in a PSV shirt despite his tender years.

This season, the Belgian has registered eight assists and scored three goals in 16 Eredivisie appearances, as well as chipping in with one assist in the Champions League. Belgium legend Romelu Lukaku is someone who clearly thinks his compatriot has a bright future, with the world-renowned striker saying of him:

"He's understanding the importance of numbers in the game. His assist and goal tallies are increasing, bringing him into the spotlight. I've told him how incredible I find his play, and if he continues merging his creative flair with his scoring record, he's on track to become a top-tier player. His potential knows no bounds. I sincerely think he has what it takes to surpass me in the long run."

Johan Bakayoko's Eredivisie stats this season Total Appearances 16 Goals 3 Assists 8 Key passes per game 2.7 Dribbles per game 3.3

The hope is clearly that Salah stays put at Liverpool for the foreseeable future rather than leaving at the end of the current campaign, but if the Egyptian superstar does decide he wants a fresh challenge in the new year, Bakayoko could be viewed as an ideal successor to him.

At 20, he is still a raw player learning his game, but his numbers this season also prove that he is already someone who can provide end product at a consistent rate - though whether he'd immediately be able to replicate those numbers in the Premier League remains to be seen.