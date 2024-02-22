On the pitch, Liverpool are preparing to potentially hand Jurgen Klopp the perfect Premier League farewell in the form of silverware with the chance to win a historic quadruple still on this season. Off the pitch, however, FSG have already turned their attention towards the post-Klopp era and landing a crucial behind-the-scenes figure to potentially work alongside Xabi Alonso.

Liverpool preparing double swoop

With Alonso now reportedly sitting top of Bayern Munich's list of managerial candidates to replace Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season, Liverpool are reportedly set to make an offer for the Bayer Leverkusen boss. Beating the German giants to Alonso should be high on the Reds' list of priorities, given the work that he has done in the Bundesliga this season, setting the course for Leverkusen's first-ever title win.

It's not just Klopp that those at Anfield will need to replace this summer, however. They also have to find a replacement for short-term sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, who left Liverpool at the end of the January transfer window. Like their search for a Klopp replacement, the Reds have seemingly turned their attention towards Bayer Leverkusen to replace Schmadtke.

According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Liverpool are readying an informal approach for Simon Rolfes, who is currently the sporting director at Leverkusen.

It would be a sensational double swoop if FSG managed to land both Rolfes and Alonso this summer, that's for sure, with a sporting director reportedly their first priority before then landing their next manager. More than playing his part in building the dominant Leverkusen side that we've seen so far this season, Rolfes would be some coup for Liverpool.

That said, the Leverkusen man recently shot down any rumours that he would be completing a departure anytime soon, saying via Kicker: "The fact that there is a lot of speculation about Bayer’s protagonists due to our current successes is part of the business.. “But that doesn’t change my direction. It’s not without reason that I only extended my contract (2028). I’m absolutely happy in Leverkusen in this constellation.”

"Outstanding" Rolfes has impressive transfer record

If Liverpool did manage to tempt Rolfes away from the Bundesliga this summer, they'd be getting a sporting director who knows all about building a side into title contenders. In his current role since December 2018, the 42-year-old has signed some impressive players.

Simon Rolfes' best signings at Bayer Leverkusen Transfer Fee (via Transfermarkt) Brought From Victor Boniface €21m (£18m) Union Saint-Gilloise Jeremie Frimpong €11m (£9m) Celtic Granit Xhaka €15m (£13m) Arsenal Alejandro Grimaldo Free Benfica Moussa Diaby €15m (£13m) Paris Saint-Germain

Leverkusen will be keen to keep hold of Rolfes after handing him a new contract at the end of last year. Full of praise for the sporting director, Werner Wenning, who sits on the club's board, told the official website: "Simon Rolfes has understood in a special way how to combine his experience and qualities as a player with the demands of management.

"He has great expertise in the game and an outstanding eye for talent in the global market but he also has an enormous work rate and the unmistakable DNA of Bayer 04. We are very happy that Simon Rolfes will continue to put these qualities to the service of Bayer 04."