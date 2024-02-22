As their most successful era in Premier League history comes to an end, Liverpool must start a fresh chapter in their history books and one without the guidance of Jurgen Klopp for the first time in nine years. Of course, there's still plenty for the German to play for in his swansong, but away from the action, the Reds have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of his replacement.

Next Liverpool manager

Klopp shocked the world with his announcement that he would be departing Liverpool at the end of the season, claiming to have run out of energy. Before that time comes, however, the Anfield legend has the chance to lift a historic quadruple this season, with his side still competing on all fronts and sitting top of the Premier League. The Reds can tick one of four trophies off their list as soon as this weekend too, as they prepare to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Watching on with intrigue this weekend could be Liverpool's list of potential Klopp replacements, as they begin to think about just how they'll make their mark on the current side. Among those, of course, is Xabi Alonso, who is seemingly at the top of FSG's list. Now, according to Foot Mercato reporter Santi Aouna, Liverpool are set to make an offer to Bayer Leverkusen for Alonso.

Liverpool's pending offer is an important step, given that Alonso is now reportedly top of Bayern Munich's list to replace Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season. Facing an unexpected battle, the Reds could be in for some tough negotiations ahead of this summer.

"Exceptional" Alonso already has Klopp's approval

Whilst the decision is ultimately not down to Klopp, it will certainly help if the one passing the torch approves of the one taking on the responsibility. And Klopp's recent public endorsement of Alonso's work suggests that he's a fan. The current Liverpool manager said, via Sky Sports: "Xabi is doing an incredible job.

"The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is a standout in that department... Former world-class player, from a coaching family as well which helps a little, he was like a coach already when he was playing. The football he is playing, the teams he sets up, the transfers he did, it is absolutely exceptional."

If Alonso is to be the next in line, returning to the place he once became a hero as a player in the process, then the emotion of Klopp's farewell may hurt those at Anfield slightly less, with the Spaniard one of the most promising young managers in European football.