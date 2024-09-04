With the summer transfer window closed and the international break underway, Liverpool have reportedly turned their attention to offering one key man a fresh long-term deal.

Liverpool contract news

Amid so many positives at the start of Arne Slot's reign, the one negative yet to reach a resolution is Liverpool's growing contract panic. As things stand, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all set to walk away for free next summer in what would be a true calamity at Anfield. The case could be made that they're Slot's best three players, yet they're heading closer and closer to the exit door.

Mohamed Salah seemed to send a message to the Anfield hierarchy after Liverpool's 3-0 mauling of Manchester United at Old Trafford, publicly stating that he is yet to receive a new contract offer and, as things stand, has played his late game at the home of the Reds' bitter rivals.

The same seems to be the case for club captain Virgil van Dijk, who is also yet to agree terms over a new contract. But as both Van Dijk and Salah face uncertainty, one Anfield star is reportedly set to receive a new deal even after his side's perfect start to the Premier League campaign.

According to Jack Lusby of This is Anfield, Liverpool are set to offer Luis Diaz a new long-term deal at the club, which may result in a pay rise up from his current £2.9m-a-year salary (£55,000-a-week).

Liverpool reportedly want to offer the winger a new deal to fend off the interest of Barcelona once and for all.

"Incredible" Diaz's electric start under Slot

Amid Liverpool's links to Anthony Gordon and his own links away to Barcelona in the summer, if any player needed a fast start under Slot, it was Diaz. And now three games in, it's fair to say that he's enjoyed an electric opening to the campaign, with his Old Trafford brace representing a rejuvenated player.

The Colombian struggled when it came to end product at times last season, occasionally guilty of failing to turn his quick feet into an effective weapon instead of anything much more than an added excitement for the Kop. This time around, however, he has been clinical with three goals and one assist in three games quickly putting any previous doubts to rest.

If his form continues, then there's no doubt that Slot will inevitably fall in love with the same player that former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was often full of praise for.

The Anfield legend instantly praised Diaz at the start of his time at the club, saying via MARCA: "We saw now two games when Luis played - came on or played - where he was absolutely incredible."