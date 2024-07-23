Alongside Fulham, Liverpool are the only Premier League side not to have made a senior signing this summer, understandably stoking the fanbase's ire after falling short in the title race last season and losing quarter-final ties in the FA Cup and Europa League both.

While supporters grumble, Anfield bosses are likely at ease, for they are not reclining in plump executive chairs, twiddling thumbs and kicking up feet. Arne Slot has replaced the legendary Jurgen Klopp in the dugout and is currently hard at work on the training pitch, kicking his first team into gear.

To say 'first team' is probably inapt anyway. Liverpool chiefs stress that signings will be made, but not just yet. Slot is drawing conclusions on Liverpol's extensive squad - and that includes academy members hoping to impress.

Liverpool XI vs Preston (Pre-season Friendly) 1-0 defeat 1st half 2nd half (GK) - Vítězslav Jaroš (GK) - Harvey Davies (RB) - Conor Bradley (RB) - Luca Stephenson (CB) - Sepp van den Berg (CB) - Amara Nallo (CB) - Jarell Quansah (CB) - Nat Phillips (LB) - Kostas Tsimikas (LB) - Luke Chambers (DM) - Curtis Jones (DM) - Wataru Endo (CM) - Harvey Elliott (CM) - Stefan Bajcetic (CM) - Dominik Szoboszlai (CM) - Tyler Morton (RW) - Ben Doak (AM) - James McConnell (LW) - Mohamed Salah (CF) - Kaide Gordon (CF) - Fabio Carvalho (CF) - Lewis Koumas

A significant portion of the mainstays have yet to even make their introductions following international commitments, so it's understandable that circumspect is the watchword of the window.

Liverpool want new defender

As per a recent report from Caught Offside, Goncalo Inacio is on Liverpool's summer shortlist as FSG weigh up signing a centre-back this summer.

Captain Virgil van Dijk, 33, is entering the final year of his contract, and while he is joined by Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah, the former is prone to inconsistency while 22-year-old Quansah was playing in League One little over a year ago.

Competition for the Sporting CP titan is expected to be fierce this summer, not least because the Portuguese Primeira Liga champions are believed to have slashed their asking price to £38m - some £13m below his €60m (£51m) release clause.

What Goncalo Inacio would bring to Liverpool

One of the most attractive factors regarding an Inacio transfer to Liverpool comes from the fact that he has been scouted extensively. The Reds had a vested interest in the Portugal international one year ago but he opted to pen a new deal with Sporting and continue his development in his homeland.

This proved to be an auspicious move indeed. Ruben Amorim led Sporting to the top-flight title last term - the club's second in four years - sending the Benfica/Porto monopoly into a spin.

Inacio was one of the centrepieces of the success.

As per FBref, he ranked among the top 15% of centre-backs in the Primeira Liga last season for pass completion, the top 1% for passes attempted and progressive passes, the top 8% for progressive carries and the top 18% for successful take-ons per 90.

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

Clearly, he's one of the most interesting up-and-coming defenders around, with his technical acumen and natural-born passing ability making an exciting comment of his suitability in Slot's pass-heavy, control-heavier system.

Moreover, he's left-footed, marking him as Van Dijk's perfect long-term successor. He is wholly different in regards to his approach but undoubtedly boasts the kind of talent needed to thrive in the Premier League.

Goncalo Inacio: Stats vs Georgia (Euro 2024) Statistics # Minutes played 90' Touches 130 Accurate passes 108/115 (94%) Long balls 2/3 Dribble attempts 3/3 Tackles 2 Clearances 3 Interceptions 1 Ground duels won 5/8 Aerial duels won 4/4 Stats via Sofascore

His performance against Georgia at Euro 2024 illustrated that he can perform on the biggest stage, away from Portugal, and if the reports that he's available for a cut-price fee are accurate, he simply has to be signed this summer.

He might even offer the style of play to take Liverpool sensations like Alexis Mac Allister to the next level.

Why he would make Mac Allister unplayable

Mac Allister was brilliant last season, alternating between a deep-lying and freer-roaming midfield deployment and altogether starring as Klopp's outfit chased down honours.

He bagged the Carabao Cup in his first year in Liverpool but cut a forlorn figure along with his peers as the Reds fell short in their quest for the biggest prizes, though it was little fault of his own.

As Mac Allister and Wataru Endo's partnership bloomed in the middle of the park, he was able to showcase the full scope of his dynamic skillset, with pundit Joe Cole hailing him as a "superstar" who "can play anywhere".

Tenacious, tough-tackling and wonderfully technical, the Argentina international might find himself operating in a deep-lying role with more regularity than he might desire, should Liverpool refrain from paying the big bucks on a shiny new specialist No. 6. Inacio would be crucial in ensuring his success in that regard.

Such is football. Mac Allister's tactical pliability is simply an illustration of his multi-skilled talent. Indeed, he ranked among the top 14% of midfielders in the Premier League last season for passes attempted, the top 13% for progressive passes, the top 18% for shot-creating actions, the top 9% for tackles and the top 3% for clearances per 90. Quite the complete player, ay.

And signed for a bargain £35m from Brighton & Hove Albion to spearhead Liverpool's engine room rebuild, he's proved to be a bona fide success on Merseyside.

By placing a progressive, ball-playing defender in Inacio behind him, Mac Allister might just find himself rising to a new level altogether under Slot's management.