Liverpool boss Arne Slot must lament that yet another international break has taken hold of football, putting his team's sensational start to the season on pause once more.

The Reds' sole defeat of the campaign arrived after the September pause, a shocker at home against Nottingham Forest. However, the outfit's fluency has since hardened, and the Anfield masses are reaching fever pitch as their club sits atop the Premier League and Champions League tables.

It's a good chance for certain stars to make further gains after showing promise of late. Curtis Jones scored a fine backheel on his England debut, while Ibrahima Konate kept a clean sheet for France. Further south, Alexis Mac Allister didn't enjoy his finest hour for Argentina.

How Liverpool players got on for their countries

England scored a much-needed Nations League victory over Greece, who recently defeated them at Wembley, as they look to claw their way back into the top level of the competition. Jones excelled for Lee Carsley's penultimate line-up and will hope for regular call-ups hereafter.

Jones' growth in recent weeks is an exciting thing for those of a Liverpool persuasion, not least because he's so distinctive in the middle of the park, with high-level and many-faceted technical qualities.

France may have toiled against Israel, drawing 0-0 with Kylian Mbappe still AWOL, but Konate made a big impression at the rearguard, winning all eight of his combined duels and tackles.

Ibrahima Konate: Performance vs Israel Match Stats # Minutes played 90' Clean sheet 1 Touches 85 Shots (on target) 3 (0) Accurate passes 69 /75 (92%) Tackles 3 Interceptions 2 Ground duels (won) 3 (3) Aerial duels (won) 2 (2) Stats via Sofascore

Conversely, Mac Allister struggled and was unable to inspire the World Cup and the Copa America champions Argentina to victory against Paraguay, with a poor performance that resulted in a 2-1 loss. Anonymous, he managed just 22 touches.

All players of high quality, and Konate and Jones were both first-class for their countries. However, neither reached the same level as Caoimhin Kelleher, who was brilliant as the Republic of Ireland defeated Finland in the Nations League.

Caoimhin Kelleher was the pick of the bunch

It's amazing that Liverpool have a backup shot-stopper of Kelleher's ability. He has played second fiddle at Anfield since rising from the youth ranks, but his presence has been indispensable, for Alisson rarely completes a campaign without picking up an issue or two.

Virgil van Dijk even went as far as to pronounce him "world-class" such is the level of his quality. It will be painful to watch him go when that inevitable day comes.

Yesterday evening, it was crucial that Ireland defeated Finland, for they have now preserved their B-tier status in the Nations League, relegating the Finnish down to C. The hosts were on top throughout, but Kelleher still saved four shots, as per Sofascore, en route to a well-earned clean sheet - with one a penalty kick.

Writing in their post-match ratings, RTE revealed that Kelleher was deserving of a 9/10 score after his redoubtable display after being handed the Player of the Match award. His 'superb' spot-kick save was complemented by three more denials that reinforced his steel-strong grip on the number one spot for his nation.

If only Alisson Becker didn't also ply his trade for Liverpool - well, from Kelleher's point of view, anyway. And moreover, given that Richard Hughes acted prudently to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgio Mamardashvili back in August in a deal worth £29m, set to arrive on English shores next summer, Kelleher's Merseyside days appear numbered.

He's one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and he's not even first choice. We of Liverpool Red simply cannot begrudge the 25-year-old for wanting to seek out his fortune and continue his rise. But, without question, FSG must demand a pretty penny for his sale.

Liverpool must ask for "obscene" money

Liverpool's decision to sign Mamardashvili was a good one, but it does indeed spell the end for Kelleher. So long, then, you brilliant shot-saving superstar. Both Carabao Cup triumphs under Jurgen Klopp owe plenty to your performances - and the 2022 FA Cup victory too.

LFC podcaster Graeme Kelly remarked after Ireland's victory: "The amount of money we should be asking if Kelleher moves on is obscene. Absolute elite keeper."

It's a sentiment that no doubt echoes through the Anfield halls, right the way through to the boardroom, where Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards shuffle pieces like stooped-over chess players.

This summer, interest was there, but nothing concrete enough to convince the Reds to part ways. Liverpool were looking to claim £35m for the keeper, and despite intrigue from the likes of Celtic and Nottingham Forest - among others - it was ultimately nothing doing.

Of course, the Irishman is playing out the penultimate year of his £10k-per-week Liverpool contract and has no desire to pen fresh terms. We know this. Slot knows this. Hughes definitely knows this.

Will Liverpool manage to claim as significant a fee in 2025, or perhaps even something larger? Kelleher's skill set suggests that it wouldn't be out of the question, but with the last chance to cash in fast approaching, the Liverpool bosses might need to harness every ounce of their business savvy to get it done.