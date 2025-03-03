Liverpool are believed to be showing genuine interest in signing a "world class" midfielder on huge wages in the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Liverpool plotting midfield and defensive additions

According to recent reports, the Reds are the front-runners to complete the signing of RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons at the end of the season. Rivals Manchester United are providing competition, but the Premier League leaders are at the front of the queue currently.

Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara has also emerged as a reported target for Liverpool in the summer window, having impressed greatly for the Ligue 1 side. Still only 21 years of age, he already feels like a key player, picking up six assists in 17 league starts this season.

An audacious move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite has also been mooted, although it would be a huge shock if the Blues allowed their star defender to join their biggest rivals.

There has been a positive update regarding Virgil van Dijk's future at Liverpool, too, with talks over a contract extension reportedly going well. Discussions are thought to have ramped up in recent weeks, as the Reds look to tie down the world's best central defender.

Liverpool want to sign "world class" Arsenal target

According to a fresh claim from Caught Offside, Liverpool are showing "concrete interest" in Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, coming after his agents held talks with Arsenal in recent weeks.

A host of clubs are keen on signing the 30-year-old, who is out of contract this summer, but the Gunners and Reds could be the two to go head to head after a similar battle for Martin Zubimendi appears to have gone Arsenal's way.

Kimmich currently earns a whopping £310,000-a-week, but the Reds "are expected to offer him a wage package less than that" in the hopes the allure of Premier League title chases and famous Anfield Champions League nights can convince him.