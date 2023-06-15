Liverpool are gathering information regarding what it would take to bring Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Sofyan Amrabat?

Amrabat is a defensive midfielder who currently plays his football at the Artemio Franchi Stadium having joined back in 2020 from Hellas Verona. With his contract set to expire at the end of next season, Vincenzo Italiano is now facing his final opportunity to cash in should he not want to lose his prized asset for free in 12 months.

The Morocco international was his nation’s most regular outfield player at the 2022 World Cup having played 660 minutes of football, and excelled to the point where they made it all the way to the semi-finals, and these displays for his country grabbed the attention of Jurgen Klopp back in January.

The Athletic’s James Pearce reported that the Reds were considering a swoop for the 26-year-old as an outside alternative compared to some of their more high-profile targets at the time, Jude Bellingham being an example, and despite them eventually deciding against a move, it sounds like they might have since had a change of heart.

Are Liverpool signing Amrabat?

According to Spanish outlet Sport (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are "attentive" to Amrabat's situation and have "sounded out" the midfielder about a potential summer switch to Anfield.

Fiorentina are believed to have set a price tag of €30m (£25m) plus objectives for the player, who wants to leave and start afresh elsewhere "as soon as possible", but it's not specified whether the fee is one that the board would be happy to pay.

Could Amrabat be a good addition for Klopp?

Liverpool will know that Amrabat is stronger in the natural defensive aspect of his game having only recorded one assist across all competitions last season, but with the protection that he could give to the backline, he would be a great acquisition for FSG.

The Huizen native ranked in the 95th percentile for pass completion so is calm and composed in possession, and loves to get stuck in after averaging 1.3 tackles per league game during the previous campaign, preventing the danger before it was too late.

Fiorentina’s “monster”, as dubbed by reporter Carlo Garganese, would also add wonderful versatility to Klopp’s squad with his ability to operate in eight various positions across the pitch, including everywhere in the centre and even in defence, making him a useful option to have available.

Finally, Amrabat shares the same agent, CAA Stellar, as Ibrahima Konate, Caoimhin Kelleher and Rhys Williams, so this existing connection that their representative has to the club could hand them a small advantage should they try and get a deal over the line this summer.