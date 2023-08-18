Liverpool missed out on both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea this month, but now look poised to attempt a hijack of their own to complete the midfield rebuild.

What's the latest on Sofyan Amrabat to Liverpool?

According to Sky Sports, the Reds are said to be 'in talks' with Fiorentina for midfield star Sofyan Amrabat, looking to bypass the interest of Premier League rivals Manchester United, who have held talks with the Moroccan maestro ahead of a possible transfer.

Jurgen Klopp's side are closing on a surprising deal to sign Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo, but after a mass exodus at Anfield this summer another signature would go down a treat.

Read the latest Liverpool transfer news HERE...

And Amrabat, who is valued at a ballpark £30m, could be the perfect fit to complete a midfield rebuild that has also welcomed the exciting acquisitions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, but now more defensive aces are required.

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

Once hailed as "phenomenal" by The Star's Joe Crann, the 26-year-old pass specialist caught the eye at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, completing 85% of his passes, averaging 2.3 tackles and 1.4 clearances per game as his nation sensationally came fourth.

Lauded as the "best central midfielder in the tournament" by journalist Carlo Garganese, Amrabat would be a credit to Liverpool's team and would inject robustness and intensity into the centre, utilising his passing prowess to revitalise the midfield.

Indeed, the £32k-per-week gem ranks among the top 6% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion and the top 11% for passes attempted and progressive passes per 90, as per FBref.

Given his "extraordinary" skills - as praised by Spain boss Luis Enrique - Amrabat could be the perfect heir to Liverpool maestro Thiago Alcantara, especially considering the 32-year-old Spaniard has entered the final year of his contract with the Anfield side.

Thiago has made 97 appearances for Liverpool since signing from Bayern Munich for £20m in 2020, scoring three goals and supplying six assists, though he has been sidelined for 45 matches across the past two campaigns and will not have many fans expecting a seamless ride this term - on the injury front, that is.

Amrabat, comparatively, has missed ten games during the same period, far more reliable to string together lasting periods of fitness and form, heralded as a "monster" by WhoScored's Ben McAleer.

To his credit, Thiago is one of the most technically brilliant, seamlessly slick and elegantly graceful midfielders of the modern age, having been praised as "sensational" by Klopp.

The £200k-per-week star ranks among the top 4% of midfielders for passes attempted, the top 6% for progressive passes, but also ranks among the top 5% for tackles and the top 11% for interceptions per 90, highlighting his defensive work rate.

Amrabat showcased his tenacity in the tackle during his international escapades in Qatar, and by blending the facets of his skill set together he has every chance to be a successful heir to such a renowned phenom in Thiago.