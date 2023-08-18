Highlights

Liverpool could perform a 'hijack' swoop to usurp one of their biggest rivals to sign an international midfielder this summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news at Liverpool?

In a whirlwind couple of weeks for Liverpool, key transfer targets Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, formerly of Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton, both snubbed moves to Anfield and instead have elected to join Chelsea.

Reacting swiftly to their disappointment in missing out on Caicedo and Lavia, Liverpool have now wrapped up the arrival of Japan international Waturo Endo from Stuttgart for a fee in the region of £16 million, as per BBC Sport.

In an interview after completing his move to Liverpool, Endo has spoken of his excitement at the prospect of turning out at Anfield, stating: "It feels amazing. It's always been a dream to play in the Premier League and with one of the biggest clubs in the world. It's a dream come true for me. I think I can help this club defensively and I will have good organisation in the middle."

Now, Liverpool could be about to steal another midfield signing from under the nose of one of their biggest rivals, Manchester United. Dutch publication AD via The Daily Mail claim that Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is a target for Liverpool and the Red Devils, respectively.

The report states that Liverpool are set to beat Manchester United to the signing of £30 million-rated Morocco international Amrabat, who has been won over after having talks with Jurgen Klopp and is now keen to move to Merseyside.

Last term, Amrabat made 49 appearances for Fiorentina across all competitions, registering a solitary assist in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones has indicated that Liverpool hijacking Manchester United's advances towards Amrabat would be a 'fascinating plot twist' in the latter stages of the window.

Jones stated: “Liverpool have pulled one out of the bag with the Endo signing. Again, they were working in the dark to produce a transfer that no one saw coming. Now he's not going to appease all fears of how Liverpool will do from here, but the reports on him from Germany in terms of his tenacity and hard work are positive, and he sounds like he could be good. But this is a player used to life at the bottom end of the Bundesliga, not the top end of the Premier League, and I do not believe their work is done in terms of recruitment. Another midfielder will come in.

“I was very sceptical at first of the Amrabat links, but there could be something in this. There have been moves to understand what he is looking for in his next club, whether there is still a possibility he considers new options, and, of course, right now, he seems a bit in limbo because Man Utd are not in the position they expected to be to sign him. If they make moves here, it would be another fascinating plot twist as they try to hijack another rival.”

What now for Liverpool?

According to The Independent, Liverpool are hot on the tail of Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure as Klopp eyes further reinforcements in the engine room.

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is another target now on the table for the Reds and the Netherlands international is believed to be open to seeking a new challenge, as per The Daily Mail.

Foot Mercato claim that Aston Villa enforcer Boubacar Kamara is being courted by Liverpool, who are considering making an offer 'more than ever' for the France international.

The same outlet have revealed that Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Mario Lemina is attracting attention from both Liverpool and clubs in Saudi Arabia.