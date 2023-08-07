Highlights

Liverpool bringing in Fiorentina enforcer Sofyan Amrabat would help to 'soften the blow' caused by Fabinho's departure and Daily Express reporter Ryan Taylor is 'surprised' Jurgen Klopp hasn't pushed harder to try and land the Morocco international this window.

Where could Sofyan Amrabat end up this window?

Recently, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano delivered an update regarding the state of play surrounding Amrabat's future at Fiorentina this summer on Twitter X, stating: "Sofyan Amrabat, not called up for next Fiorentina game. Manchester United, expected to open formal talks for Amrabat soon as Fred and Donny Van de Beek are close to leaving the club. Amrabat wants Manchester United, this has never changed."

Last month, The Liverpool Echo reported that Liverpool were sniffing about Amrabat's signature as a potential replacement for Fabinho at Anfield alongside the likes of Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, Manchester City ace Kalvin Phillips, Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia and Fulham anchor Joao Palhinha.

Fabinho moved to Al-Ittihad for a fee of £40 million back in July and former Reds club captain Jordan Henderson has also departed over the last few weeks to link up with club icon Steven Gerrard at Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq, as per Sky Sports.

Last term, £31k-a-week earner Amrabat featured 49 times in all competitions for Fiorentina, registering a solitary assist in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Manchester United are believed to want to sell fringe midfielders Fred and Donny van de Beek to fund a move for Amrabat alongside Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to The Daily Mail.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express reporter Taylor is 'surprised' that Liverpool have let their rivals steal a march on them in the race to sign Amrabat.

Taylor stated: I’m actually surprised Liverpool have not had a look at least, because on the basis of what I saw at the World Cup and in the Conference League Final, I really feel like he would be a fine Fabinho, not replacement, but a player that would certainly soften the blow of losing Fabinho, particularly at the price sort of being mooted, which is about £30m. I think that’s a steal, really.”

What other matters will Jurgen Klopp need to tend to at Liverpool this window?

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is reportedly the target of a big-money bid from Fabinho's new side Al-Ittihad, according to Saudi publication Al-Riyadiah.

The outlet claim that Liverpool will be offered a fee of £60 million for the Egypt international, who would net £155 million in terms of wages over two seasons.

As per Sky Sports, Liverpool have made contact with Fluminense over a potential deal for their Brazilian midfielder Andre, who could cost in the region of £20 million to bring to Anfield this summer.

Ideally, the Reds would like to bring in two defensive reinforcements and another midfielder before the end of the transfer window, according to the outlet.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has indicated that forgotten Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is in 'advanced talks' over a move to Leeds United that will earn Klopp £10 million plus add-ons to reinvest into his squad.