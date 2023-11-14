Jurgen Klopp's tenure at Liverpool has been steeped in immense success on the transfer front, with the German manager's philosophy on the pitch built upon the astute construction in the market.

Having ended a 30-year wait for the Premier League trophy, secured the club's sixth Champions League title and won further honours such as the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, the legacy of Klopp's reign will adorn the Anfield walls in gleaming light for many, many years - perpetually engrained into Merseyside's footballing history.

It hasn't always paid off though. While the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson are just a few of the blinders played, there have indeed been a few to miss the mark.

Naby Keita is probably the most salient example, having arrived from RB Leipzig on a £53m deal with a weight of expectation but proving to be a colossal failure, with constant injuries stifling his chances of capturing any impressive form with regularity.

On the other end of that spectrum, Dominic Solanke is another Klopp signing to have failed to cement his spot at Liverpool, though his arrival is far less rueful given the profit made on his sale.

The fee Liverpool paid for Dominic Solanke

Liverpool signed Solanke from Premier League rivals Chelsea when he was just a teenager in 2017, agreeing to a £3m outlay as per a tribunal.

The Englishman had been a prolific presence for the Blues at youth level, posting 35 goals and six assists across 45 appearances but ultimately marked expendable due to the throng of prospects at the Cobham academy.

Liverpool offered him a platform to grow into a Premier League striker, and while he has done so now, he did not find his feet at Anfield.

Why Liverpool sold Dominic Solanke

After making 27 appearances across all competitions during the 2017/18 campaign, Liverpool striker Solanke only managed to score once, in the final game of the Premier League season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Klopp's project was in full swing and the Reds had made impressive progress over the past year or so, with the Champions League conquest that culminated in defeat in the final against Real Madrid the beginning of an illustrious spell in the club's history.

The success of famed forward triumvirate of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, coupled with Solanke's failure to quite find his shooting boots, meant a successful future on the Anfield books would be difficult, and when Bournemouth came calling with an initial £19m offer in January 2019, his sale was granted.

How Dominic Solanke is doing now

Solanke has found a home at the arrowhead of the Vitality Stadium, having now scored 63 goals and supplied 28 assists from 189 outings, praised by former boss Gary O'Neil for his "massive" contribution.

This season, the 26-year-old has been in excellent form, already plundering seven goals and an assist across his first 15 matches across all competitions, including a brace in the Cherries recent 2-0 victory over Newcastle United, taking his Premier League tally up to six.

Such prolific success means that he actually boasts a higher tally in the league than Liverpool talisman Darwin Nunez this term, with the Uruguayan clinching four goals and assists so far.

Liverpool's club-record £85m acquisition struggled last season but has come into his own this year and was praised for his "razor-sharp" finishing by Sky Sports commentator Peter Drury after scoring a match-winning brace against the Magpies himself back in August.

Of course, Liverpool fans will hardly rue the sale or the fact that Nunez is now the man plying his trade up front for Klopp, but it's interesting to see that this former starlet in Solanke is now blossoming into the clinical force that he was always capable of becoming.