Jurgen Klopp was left angered at one incident involving Roberto Firmino in Liverpool's 4-4 draw away to Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

How did Liverpool fare at Southampton?

The Reds faced their final game of a hugely disappointing season, making the trip to an already-threatened Saints side who have also struggled in their own right. Fifth place was the best that Klopp's side could hope for going into the match, and it proved to be a crazy game at St Mary's, with neither side having much to play for.

Diogo Jota capitalised on a dreadful misplaced pass by rumoured Liverpool transfer target Romeo Lavia to give the visitors the lead, before Firmino made it 2-0 in his last-ever match in a Reds shirt.

Southampton fought back impressively, however, with James Ward-Prowse reducing the arrears with a well-taken effort, before Kamaldeen Sulemana equalised with a shot that Caoimhin Kelleher failed to keep out.

Early in the second half, he then put the hosts with a curled finish from the edge of the penalty area, as the Reds fell to pieces on the south coast, with some of the defending on show summing up their struggles in that area throughout the season.

Substitute Adam Armstrong made it 4-2 just after coming in to seemingly compound Liverpool's misery, but Cody Gakpo and Jota scored in the space of a few minutes to make it 4-4.

What did Firmino do wrong v Saints?

Taking to Twitter, Ian Doyle spotted Klopp's anger at one moment involving Firmino during the first half, in which he failed to make life easy for teammate Curtis Jones:

"Klopp not happy with Firmino after one very strongly hit pass gave Jones not much chance to control."

In truth, this wasn't a day to be too bothered about Firmino's negative involvement against Saints, instead focusing on a legendary career from the Brazilian.

The £180,000-a-week attacker has been a true modern-day great at Anfield, scoring 111 goals and registering 79 assists, with his selfless style the perfect foil for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at his peak.

He should be remembered as one of the most influential figures of the Klopp era, arriving in 2015 and spending eight iconic years on Merseyside, winning the Champions League and Premier League, among numerous other trophies. It is great to see him bow out with a goal in both his final home game and last-ever match for Liverpool, too, and the hope is that he continues to enjoy the rest of his career, wherever he ends up.