Jurgen Klopp has completely transformed Liverpool Football Club, with a Premier League and Champions League trophy secured, as well as a number of other trophies. But, unlike their title challengers, the Reds' wage bill isn't as high.

The Reds currently have an annual payroll of £138,840,000, with the average player earning around £98,889 per week. This can be put down to January and summer window, where the club managed to reduce their wage bill in comparison to last season by around £30,000,000.

Indeed, big earners like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all secured exits.

So, we at Football FanCast have ranked every Liverpool player in the first-team squad in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages for the 2023-2024 season, with the help of Capology.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.

Rank

Player

Gross pay per week

Gross pay per year

1

Mohamed Salah

£350,000

£18,200,000

2

Virgil Van Dijk

£220,000

£11,440,000

3

Thiago

£200,000

£10,400,000

4

Trent Alexander-Arnold

£180,000

£9,360,000

=5

Alexis Mac Allister

£150,000

£7,800,000

=5

Alisson

£150,000

£7,800,000

=5

Ryan Gravenberch

£150,000

£7,800,000

=8

Diogo Jota

£140,000

£7,280,000

=8

Darwin Nunez

£140,000

£7,280,000

=10

Dominik Szoboszlai

£120,000

£6,240,000

=10

Cody Gakpo

£120,000

£6,240,000

=12

Joel Matip

£100,000

£5,200,000

=12

Andrew Robertson

£100,000

£5,200,000

14

Joe Gomez

£85,000

£4,420,000

15

Konstantinos Tsimikas

£75,000

£3,90,000

16

Ibrahima Konate

£70,000

£3,640,000

17

Adrian

£60,000

£3,120,000

18

Luis Diaz

£55,000

£2,860,000

19

Wataru Endo

£50,000

£2,600,000

=20

Stefan Bajcetic

£40,000

£2,080,000

=20

Harvey Elliott

£40,000

£2,080,000

=22

Curtis Jones

£15,000

£780,000

=22

Jarell Quansah

£15,000

£780,000

=22

Ben Doak

£15,000

£780,000

=25

Conor Bradley

£10,000

£520,000

=25

Caoimhin Kelleher

£10,000

£520,000

=25

Rhys Williams

£10,000

£520,000