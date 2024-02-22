Jurgen Klopp has completely transformed Liverpool Football Club, with a Premier League and Champions League trophy secured, as well as a number of other trophies. But, unlike their title challengers, the Reds' wage bill isn't as high.

The Reds currently have an annual payroll of £138,840,000, with the average player earning around £98,889 per week. This can be put down to January and summer window, where the club managed to reduce their wage bill in comparison to last season by around £30,000,000.

Indeed, big earners like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all secured exits.

So, we at Football FanCast have ranked every Liverpool player in the first-team squad in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages for the 2023-2024 season, with the help of Capology.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.