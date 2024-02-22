Jurgen Klopp has completely transformed Liverpool Football Club, with a Premier League and Champions League trophy secured, as well as a number of other trophies. But, unlike their title challengers, the Reds' wage bill isn't as high.
The Reds currently have an annual payroll of £138,840,000, with the average player earning around £98,889 per week. This can be put down to January and summer window, where the club managed to reduce their wage bill in comparison to last season by around £30,000,000.
Indeed, big earners like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all secured exits.
So, we at Football FanCast have ranked every Liverpool player in the first-team squad in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages for the 2023-2024 season, with the help of Capology.
Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Gross pay per week
|
Gross pay per year
|
1
|
Mohamed Salah
|
£350,000
|
£18,200,000
|
2
|
Virgil Van Dijk
|
£220,000
|
£11,440,000
|
3
|
Thiago
|
£200,000
|
£10,400,000
|
4
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold
|
£180,000
|
£9,360,000
|
=5
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
£150,000
|
£7,800,000
|
=5
|
Alisson
|
£150,000
|
£7,800,000
|
=5
|
Ryan Gravenberch
|
£150,000
|
£7,800,000
|
=8
|
Diogo Jota
|
£140,000
|
£7,280,000
|
=8
|
Darwin Nunez
|
£140,000
|
£7,280,000
|
=10
|
Dominik Szoboszlai
|
£120,000
|
£6,240,000
|
=10
|
Cody Gakpo
|
£120,000
|
£6,240,000
|
=12
|
Joel Matip
|
£100,000
|
£5,200,000
|
=12
|
Andrew Robertson
|
£100,000
|
£5,200,000
|
14
|
Joe Gomez
|
£85,000
|
£4,420,000
|
15
|
Konstantinos Tsimikas
|
£75,000
|
£3,90,000
|
16
|
Ibrahima Konate
|
£70,000
|
£3,640,000
|
17
|
Adrian
|
£60,000
|
£3,120,000
|
18
|
Luis Diaz
|
£55,000
|
£2,860,000
|
19
|
Wataru Endo
|
£50,000
|
£2,600,000
|
=20
|
Stefan Bajcetic
|
£40,000
|
£2,080,000
|
=20
|
Harvey Elliott
|
£40,000
|
£2,080,000
|
=22
|
Curtis Jones
|
£15,000
|
£780,000
|
=22
|
Jarell Quansah
|
£15,000
|
£780,000
|
=22
|
Ben Doak
|
£15,000
|
£780,000
|
=25
|
Conor Bradley
|
£10,000
|
£520,000
|
=25
|
Caoimhin Kelleher
|
£10,000
|
£520,000
|
=25
|
Rhys Williams
|
£10,000
|
£520,000