The Liverpool academy has raised many Premier League greats in its time. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen are all names which spring to mind.

Whilst the latter spent some of his youth in North Wales, at Mold Alexandra, the vast majority of his development came whilst the striker was at Liverpool.

Although towards the end of his senior career he seemingly tarnished his ties with the Reds after accepting a move to Manchester United in 2009, Owen is still the only Liverpool player to ever win the Ballon d'Or whilst at the club.

The attacker was chosen for the accolade ahead of the likes of Raul of Real Madrid after scoring an incredible 31 goals throughout 2001 and picking up five winners' medals along the way.

Since the striker's rise to fame, Liverpool's academy has gotten even better and managed to produce some astonishing talent.

Alexander-Arnold and Gerrard are likely the two brightest prospects from the academy but, in recent weeks, Conor Bradley and Curtis Jones have each shown their qualities.

Conor Bradley and Curtis Jones' seasons in numbers

Both Jones and Bradley have had equally good campaigns this season, with the pair often cementing their place in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI.

Although Jones has been among the Reds' first-team for a few years now, the 2023/24 campaign is where the midfielder has really managed to show his quality.

Jones has managed a total of 27 appearances in all competitions this season and has garnered a total of five goals and three assists during that time.

Additionally, according to Sofascore, the midfielder has managed a total of 0.5 key passes in the Premier League which may not seem the best but, when compared to Matheus Nunes of Manchester City, it really puts the numbers into perspective.

The Portugal international has played six fewer top-flight games than Jones and has only managed to make 0.8 key passes per game. Furthermore, Nunes only has around 43.4 touches per game, whereas Jones has 47.

This outlines how well the Liverpool youngster has played and shows how much he has developed this season.

Bradley is another Liverpool academy graduate who has performed to a high standard this season. Coming off the back of a solid League One campaign with Bolton last season, the Northern Ireland international returned to Merseyside raring to fight for a spot in the first team.

This was, however, cut short as the youngster managed to get an injury during the Reds' pre-season games. But, the right-back returned at an ideal time as Alexander-Arnold seemingly sustained an injury which ruled him out for around three weeks.

During his absence, Bradley fulfilled the role perfectly and managed to play in nine games and contribute to six goals during that time.

Not only does this show that Liverpool have an incredible talent at their disposal, but it also means that they now have an understudy for Trent. The defender will likely be in and around the Reds' starting lineup for many years to come.

Another academy graduate who is yet to make his senior debut but is causing waves in Liverpool's youth set-up is that of Lewis Koumas.

Coaching staff wowed by Liverpool teen

Koumas is a prolific attacker in Liverpool's younger teams and has managed a total of 15 appearances thus far. During that time, he has contributed to 15 goals with 12 of those coming as his own.

Described as "fantastic" by Liverpool's U21 coach, Barry Lewtas, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the youngster making his senior debut for the Reds sooner rather than later.

After all, according to Football Insider, the teenager has blown away staff behind the scenes with coaches said to be 'wowed' by his efforts in recent weeks.

The attacker can play on either wing but predominantly plays on the left-hand side of the pitch. With the youngster playing at left-wing or indeed up top in a central striking role, it makes him an ideal future partner for Bradley, a player capable of whipping a mean delivery into the penalty box.

The pair have been developed together in the Reds' academy and will be looking to represent the club together on a senior level.

Although Koumas is yet to make his debut for Liverpool's first-team, he has appeared on the bench twice this season, with one of those times even coming in the Premier League during Liveprool's most recent game against Burnley.

This not only shows the faith Jurgen Klopp has in the youngster but outlines how well the Reds' academy is doing in regard to producing talent. The thought of him progressing alongside Bradley is certainly a salivating one.