The Premier League has just about entered the final stretch of the campaign and Liverpool supporters must be delighted with the manner of their squad's resurgence, perched in pole position after 29 matches.

Jurgen Klopp's side defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon before Arsenal and Manchester City, the other steeds in this three-horse title race, played out a disappointing 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

For most, this was a deflating contest after a voluble build-up, but Liverpool will have rejoiced after both rivals ceded ground. There is much football left to play. Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta may yet meet in the late phase of the Champions League, whereas Liverpool meet Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals, a by-product of their abject 2022/23 campaign.

Last summer, following such woes, proved to be a critical juncture in Liverpool's quest to remain one of Europe's foremost competitors, but the powerful recruitment to turbo-charge this new chapter has been nothing short of masterful.

Still, the Merseysiders have met plenty of adversity this term, not least because of the catalogue of injuries that somehow have not derailed the pursuit of silverware, with the Carabao Cup already bagged.

There have been many setbacks, but possibly none more worrying than that of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had been playing gorgeous football before spending most of this calendar year sidelined.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's season in numbers

Last year, Alexander-Arnold suffered at the epicentre of Liverpool's decline, regularly criticised for his lacklustre defending and lack of mobility, even branded a "training dummy" by reporter Casey Evans after one notably dismal display against Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. in the Champions League.

A man reborn since the summer, Alexander-Arnold has flourished in a hybrid role that sees him drift into the centre of the park to maximise his creative touch and enables him to control the passing passages that Liverpool are so reliant on in transition, swift and incisively slicing through opposition.

This is evidenced through his metrics: as per FBref, the 25-year-old ranks among the top 16% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 1% for assists, shot-creating actions and attempted passes, the top 2% for progressive passes and the top 9% for successful take-ons per 90.

It's amazing that Liverpool have performed so well in his absence, with Alexander-Arnold missing 11 games in all competitions during 2024, last featuring against Burnley in February.

Premier League 23/24: Most Big Chances Created # Player Apps No. of Chances 1. Mohamed Salah 23 19 2. Heung-min Son 26 17 3. Bruno Fernandes 28 14 4. Trent Alexander-Arnold 21 13 4. Kieran Trippier 25 13 4. Martin Odegaard 26 13 4. Dwight McNeil 26 13 4. Bukayo Saka 28 13 Stats via Premier League

The emergence of Conor Bradley has been a big factor behind the club's success, though the Reds vice-captain has chipped in with two goals and ten assists and averages 2.5 key passes and 6.6 ball recoveries per game in the Premier League this season, as per Sofascore, also succeeding with 60% of his dribbles.

Still, Liverpool's playmaking prodigy has a style not easily replicated, produces numbers near impossible to match, plied principally from technically a defensive position.

As such, the homegrown talent has shot up to a market value of £68m, according to CIES Football Observatory's player valuation model, one of the most valuable members of Klopp's squad.

Not the most valuable, however, with summer signing Alexis Mac Allister marked with the joint-highest market value in Liverpool's first-team, proving his worth and then some across recent months.

Alexis Mac Allister's season in numbers

Liverpool signed Mac Allister from Brighton in a £35m package after the 25-year-old played a starring role in the Seagulls' maiden European-qualifying campaign - winning the 2022 World Cup too, just to boot.

He's amassed 35 appearances for the Anfield side so far and has posted five goals and seven assists, earning acclaim for his tactical flexibility and control in the midfield, for his craft, his execution.

Last time out, against his former outfit, Mac Allister produced a staggering performance, with his flow of support fashioning a winner, the lively but wasteful Salah served a circle of space in the box to fire past Bart Verbruggen.

This display earned the Argentine a 9/10 match rating by the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle, continuing a world-class run of form that is charging Liverpool's title challenge.

In the Premier League, he has completed 88% of his passes across 24 fixtures, averaging 1.3 key passes, 2.8 tackles, 5.7 successful duels and 5.9 ball recoveries per game, winning 64% of his penetrating dribbles.

His assist for Salah's winning goal against Brighton was described as "incredible" by both Klopp and Roberto De Zerbi. Mac Allister might not fall into the bracket of Liverpool's top ten record acquisitions but he's proving to be one of the club's finest under Klopp's stewardship.

Alexis Mac Allister's market value in 2024

Mac Allister ranks among the top 6% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and the top 10% for shot-creating actions but creativity is only one angle of a multi-dimensional skill set that would see him slot into, perhaps, any team's starting 11 in world football. Perhaps.

The £150k-per-week talent has much more left to give on Merseyside but he has already been marked with an £85m value, something that no Reds star eclipses right now, via CIES Football Observatory.

The fact that he has shot ahead of Alexander-Arnold paints a bright picture regarding his quality, his influence, his import within this intricate Klopp-led system.

It also means that he is already worth 143% more than the figure that Liverpool initially paid for his signature, less than one year ago.

Last summer, Klopp knew that he had to act with intent and accuracy to rebuild his flagging team and redress the deterioration that inexplicably came to be.

Signing Mac Allister was Liverpool's first port of call last summer, wrapping up the move one week before the summer market officially swung its shutters open.

Says it all, really.