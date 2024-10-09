Despite heading into the international break top of the Premier League, it's not all good news for Liverpool, with a key player now ruled out for at least the next seven games after suffering an injury last time out.

Alisson has now missed over 50 career games through injury

The Reds are flying under Arne Slot, who has transformed Jurgen Klopp's ultimate entertainers into the most defensively impenetrable side in the Premier League, having conceded just two goals in seven games. Both Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk were at the centre of Liverpool's success once again last time out too, as they edged past Crystal Palace courtesy of Diogo Jota's effort.

Tough fixtures are set to come around fast for those at Anfield, however, in a run that will make or break Liverpool's title credentials in Slot's first season in charge. The Dutchman is set to square off against the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa in his most difficult set of fixtures yet and one that he must complete without one of his best players.

Confirmed by the ever reliable Paul Joyce of The Times, Alisson Becker has now been ruled out until after the November international break, which will see the Brazilian miss Liverpool's next seven games at least. The shot-stopper was forced off against Crystal Palace with what has now been confirmed to be a hamstring injury in his latest injury blow, which will take his career tally of missed games for club and country over 50.

In similar fashion to last season, the responsibility will now fall the way of Caoimhin Kelleher to step up and replace Alisson until mid-November, with youngster Vítězslav Jaroš to serve as deputy.

As world-class as Alisson is, his injury record takes some of that quality away and answers the question as to why Liverpool felt the need to move for Giorgi Mamardashvili when they had the chance in the summer window. The Valencia goalkeeper, amid Alisson's growing injury setbacks, has a real chance at claiming the number one shirt when he arrives next season.

Why Liverpool signed Mamardashvili

Whilst Kelleher stepped up excellently last season and will likely do so again, any side that wants to challenge for the Premier League title will be well aware of just how important it is to have a consistent number one available. The last thing that Liverpool need is to be left pondering the question of where they'd be had Alisson avoided several injury blows, which is exactly why Mamardashvili's pending arrival makes perfect sense, especially when you look at some of the crucial fixtures Alisson will miss.

Games Alisson will miss Date Competition Liverpool vs Chelsea 20/10/2024 Premier League RB Leipzig vs Liverpool 23/10/2024 Champions League Arsenal vs Liverpool 27/10/2024 Premier League Brighton vs Liverpool 30/10/2024 Carabao Cup Liverpool vs Brighton 02/10/2024 Premier League Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen 05/10/2024 Champions League Liverpool vs Aston Villa 09/10/2024 Premier League

Just as Liverpool's run is becoming more difficult in their first real test under Slot, Alisson will miss the next seven games with his return likely to come against Southampton on November 24. Before then, the Brazilian will miss games in the Champions League, Carabao Cup and Premier League, with the standout fixture being the trip to the Emirates just a few days after a tricky Champions League tie in Leipzig. The Gunners will certainly fancy exercising their set piece prowess on Kelleher, when one mistake could end up dictating where the title lands come May.

Dubbed "great" by former boss Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool will undoubtedly miss their £150,000-a-week star, who has been sidelined for the second time in just seven Premier League games this season.