'Checks notes'. No further injuries. Arne Slot's a happy man. Scotland's Andy Robertson, Conor Bradley of Northern Ireland and a whole host of South American Reds are still to play before checking back in on Merseyside, but Liverpool are in good nick.

The Reds have made a resounding start to life under Slot, who has smashed into the Premier League with a concussive boom. Anfield sits atop the pile after seven matches, in pole position and holding an ever-so slender advantage over Manchester City and Arsenal.

First place matters little at this stage, but what is important is the seamless integration of a new system. Jurgen Klopp's city-shattering decision to step down from his managerial position at the club looked like a portent of dark days ahead, but Liverpool's new layer of resilience and sheen of control suggests that this iteration is capable of great things - perhaps things to rival those of Slot's predecessor.

Some players look levels above their calibre from last season, with Ryan Gravenberch the pick of the bunch. The Dutchman hasn't put in a poor performance all season - at least, he hadn't until Netherlands were defeated by Germany in the Nations League on Monday evening.

He wasn't the only one to founder, however; indeed, Cody Gakpo was as blunt as an overused pencil on the night, and Slot may well be concerned.

Cody Gakpo's performance vs Germany

Slot will have noted all of his players' efforts for their country over the past several days, but especially that of his Netherlands coterie, given that he himself hails from the bustling European nation.

It hasn't been the best of weeks. On Friday evening, Holland could only draw against Dominik Szoboszlai's Hungary, with Gakpo actually assisting Denzel Dumfries' parity-restoring strike after Virgil van Dijk was sent off following a sudden burst of bookings.

Gakpo did alright in that one, but he certainly didn't add to that display against Germany, who only won by a narrow margin as debutant Jamie Leweling decided the affair after thumping home from a poorly-cleared corner. He'd bagged earlier on after some dismal Van Dijk-less defending, but Ronald Koeman's side earned a reprieve following the flash of VAR intervention.

The Dutch's attacking fizz was negated against an organised German backline. Gakpo foundered. There was no crackle, spark, dart, surge. Slick play, sideward, sideward. There. An opening. Slip through the lines, onto Gakpo, let him loose, breezing forward. Goal.

That didn't happen, with Dutch media even branding the Liverpool phenom with a 4.5/10 match score, raising the bleak question that this might have been the 25-year-old's lowest showing in orange, wasteful and ineffective. The match statistics highlight as much, with only six passes made - equating to just one every 11 minutes - and possession lost ten times without even creating a key pass or taking a single shot.

Gakpo now has plenty of time to rest ahead of Liverpool duties in the Premier League this coming weekend, but his head will be hung low and Slot will be puzzling over whether he should reprise his role on the left flank.

Why Gakpo shouldn't start vs Chelsea

Liverpool returns to action in the Premier League on Sunday. They welcome the keen-edged attacking Chelsea squad as Anfield looks to claim another three points and maintain its place at the top of the division. One week later, the Merseysiders will travel to Arsenal.

Gakpo's performances this season have been impressive and he'll hope to make an impact. He's chalked up two goals and assists apiece this season, playing ten times but only handed three roles from the outset, with The Athletic's James Pearce even praising the dynamo for being "lethal in the final third".

One bad game hardly speaks for Gakpo's season. He's worked wonders from not that much action within Slot's side and offers dynamic and singular qualities, playing regularly on the left wing too - which is clearly his best, most productive position.

Cody Gakpo: Career Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists G/A Rate Left winger 182 77 58 0.74 Centre-forward 68 26 8 0.50 Right winger 27 2 4 0.22 Central midfield 7 1 0 0.14 Attacking midfield 3 1 0 0.33 Stats via Transfermarkt

As per FBref, the £120k-per-week talent ranks among the top 7% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 2% for shot-creating actions, the top 9% for passes attempted, the top 5% for progressive passes, the top 13% for progressive carries, the top 3% for successful take-ons and the top 2% for tackles and interceptions.

He's got a myriad of properties that make him a custom-made fit for Slot-ball, and he's proving as such so far. However, Gakpo, praised as a "superstar" by journalist Carl Anka in the past, must not be handed a starting berth for this weekend's fixture; having failed to inspire, he's not deserving of a place ahead of the fleet-footed Luis Diaz.

The caveat of all this is of course that Diaz will likely start for his nation later this evening before jetting across half the planet and digging straight into Liverpool's pre-match preparations.

Chelsea may well present Slot's men with their sternest test of the season, and if any rust and lassitude is on show, the hosts might find themselves in another sticky position.

Lest we forget, while Liverpool have won nine of their ten matches across all competitions this term, the sole defeat arrived at their own door, against Nottingham Forest directly after the September international pause. It's a lingering nemesis of Liverpool's, this pesky international disruption.

That said, Diaz is tireless and always ready to take his place on the left flank, and given the form that he's started the term in, with five goals and an assist from seven Premier League fixtures, he should be the one to partner Mohamed Salah on the attacking flanks.

Gakpo has proven himself despite playing a more marginal role than he would have hoped for thus far. That said, he flattered to deceive on the left wing for Oranje and must now be placed on the bench against Chelsea.

Who knows, maybe it'll spur him on to make a positive impact off the bench, as he has done on several occasions for Liverpool over the past few months.