With the wounds still fresh from the shock news of Jürgen Klopp's departure, Liverpool have endured a torrid weekend that has seen them defeated by Premier League title rivals Arsenal and now lose one of their star players to a possibly lengthy injury.

As if the stakes were not already high enough, a Premier League title is now the expectation for Liverpool as they look to close out the Klopp era on a high. The loss at the Emirates has slightly scuppered their title chances, ending the Reds' run of four consecutive league wins as well as giving Liverpool their first Premier League loss since September and just their second all season.

Despite the disappointment last weekend, Liverpool still sit at the top of the Premier League, with Man City just two points behind. Whilst stopping City winning their fourth consecutive title is difficult in itself, Liverpool are now staring down a growing injury list as they look to defend their position at the top of the league.

Mohammed Salah's absence due to the Africa Cup of Nations has now been prolonged by a hamstring issue, keeping him out of action for a couple of weeks. With a busy schedule of both domestic and European games coming up, the long-term injuries to Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip will throw further issues the way of the Liverpool coaching staff.

Whilst Klopp has been able to prepare for most of these absences, it is the unexpected loss of an important figure that will give the German a selection headache for the next few weeks.

Hungarian media outlets in Szoboszlai dispute

The 3-1 loss at The Emirates saw Liverpool's lead at the summit reduced but, it will be the news of Dominik Szoboszlai's injury that will hit hardest for most Reds' fans. The Hungarian international was initially ruled out of the trip to North London as a precaution whilst he recovered from a hamstring injury, but news from his homeland has suggested the issue is far more sinister than first thought.

Reports out of Hungary from Index suggest that the ongoing hamstring issue will keep Szoboszlai sidelined for the entirety of this month. What started out as a precautionary measure has morphed into an issue that could see Liverpool's number eight missing a crucial period in their quest for a second Premier League title.

However, another Hungarian source, Bence Bocsak, who has written for a number of reputable publications, has since disputed the news from the midfielder's homeland, sharing an update of his own on X.

Since arriving from RB Leipzig this summer, Szoboszlai has played a vital role in Liverpool's march to the top of the table, starting in all but three games and contributing three goals and two assists. A midfielder as comfortable starting attacks as he is finishing them, his presence will be sorely missed as his side look to fill the creative void left by his absence.

Dominik Szoboszlai Stats 2023/24 Total Liverpool Rank Progressive carries 59 2nd Progressive passes 120 2nd Carries into final third 53 1st Take-ons attempted 46 3rd

With Szoboszlai sidelined, Klopp will be scrambling to find players to fill the hole left in their midfield. Players who can produce on the attacking end whilst still putting in the leg work in the middle of the park are difficult to come by, making the Hungarian's absence all the more painful for Liverpool.