Anfield sang as the Liverpool squad walked onto the pitch against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, but the cry of the Reds was raised a little louder than in recent weeks.

It was as if a weight had been lifted, unshackling the Liverpool squad from the cumbersome burden that had stemmed from fighting and firing on all cylinders for Jurgen Klopp's last hurrah.

The fist pumps were just as emphatic, the cheer at full-time just as triumphantly resounding. Perhaps Klopp won't get the storybook farewell that ends in Premier League gold, but this is a football club that has risen from ruin to revel in a lasting role at the forefront of European football.

Spurs were thrashed for the most part on Merseyside but did, to their credit, launch a counteroffensive that saw goals from Heung-min Son and substitute Richarlison halve the deficit and give Ange Postecoglou some consolation - a 4-2 defeat in the Premier League.

But it wasn't enough. Liverpool are back to winning ways for the final stretch of Klopp's tenure, and the future will be bright with Harvey Elliott performing so well.

Harvey Elliott's performance vs Spurs

Elliott has been regarded as one of the Premier League's most promising rising stars since before he moved to Liverpool from Fulham as a 16-year-old, but he has really come into his own this season as one of the division's most influential midfielders.

Sure, he's not a regular starter in Klopp's midfield, with his performance against Tottenham just the ninth from the outset in the top flight this term, but a goal and assist apiece in a commanding display doesn't even paint the full picture of a brilliant effort.

Writing in his post-match player ratings, the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle was effusive in his praise for the 21-year-old, handing him a wonderful 9/10 match rating and saying: 'Pressed strongly when possible and had one shot cleared off the line by Romero and among those to test Vicario before interval. Superb second half, creating goal for Gakpo and then smashing home an excellent fourth.'

Harvey Elliott: Stats vs Tottenham Stat # Minutes played 83' Goals 1 Assists 1 Touches 68 Accurate passes 47/53 (89%) Shots on target 4 Key passes 5 Dribble attempts 1/1 Duels won 3/4 Tackles 1 Stats via Sofascore

Elliott has always been a brilliant creative threat and while that side of his game was at the forefront against sorry Spurs, he was confident and commanding in the duel and crisp in possession to speak of his quality as a high-level, all-encompassing midfielder.

While Liverpool will not secure any more silverware under Klopp, with stars like Elliott pushing for a prominent role for years to come there is surely faith from the Anfield bosses in this team's ability to sustain a position of power.

So there it is. Klopp isn't going to get his mitts on a second Premier League title but he has lifted Liverpool to the fore once more and has cemented his legacy as eternal on Merseyside's red half.

Elliott's imperious playmaking performance has set Liverpool back on track, and maybe, just maybe, he's rekindled the flame that will ensure that a late-season purple patch is crafted to give this esteemed manager the send-off he deserves.