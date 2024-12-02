An "outstanding" Liverpool player was "on crutches" after the victory over Manchester City on Sunday, according to reliable journalist Lewis Steele.

Liverpool secure priceless win over Man City

The Reds faced their most significant game of the season to date at Anfield, taking on a City side low on confidence, knowing that victory would take them 11 points clear of their rivals in the Premier League.

Arne Slot's Liverpool side produced an emphatic performance against Pep Guardiola's men, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah. Had it not been for some glaring misses, the hosts could easily have thumped the reigning champions.

The Reds' win means they are nine points clear at the top of the Premier League, ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea, with supporters beginning to truly believe that a second title in the competition's history could be on the cards.

Slot has plenty of injury problems to contend with at the moment, however, with the likes of Alisson, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota all missing for Sunday's match. Now, a worrying fitness update has emerged regarding one key player.

Liverpool hero "on crutches" after Man City game

Taking to X after the City game, Steele shared brief and concerning footage of Liverpool defender Konate walking through the tunnel on crutches.

This will be a massive worry for Liverpool supporters, with Konate injured in the dying seconds of the Champions League win at home to Real Madrid last week. The Frenchman confirmed on social media on Friday that he would be out of the City clash, but the fact that he has now been seen on crutches suggests he could be set for a lengthy spell absent from the team.

Slot himself has said that Konate and Bradley will likely be missing for a "few weeks", but whether that's a couple or more like four or five remains to be seen.

Liverpool will be desperate to have him back as soon as possible, with Virgil van Dijk saying of him earlier this season: "He is a fantastic player who still can be better. As you saw, he is important with the goal, he is defensively solid, a bit unlucky with the goal we conceded, but obviously the qualities he has are outstanding in my opinion.

"He is learning, growing, getting better and looking after himself much better in order to be ready every three days as that's what asked."

On the plus side for Liverpool, Joe Gomez came in and did a superb job in the absence of Konate, winning 100% of his duels at Anfield, suggesting that he is going to be an able deputy in the coming weeks.

The 25-year-old is still Van Dijk's strongest partner, however, so the hope is that he returns before the New Year, enhancing the Reds' hopes of title glory in the process.