Liverpool brushed Sparta Prague aside in the Czech Republic to take a four-goal lead back to Anfield in next Thursday's return leg in the Europa League tie.

The quarter-finals are all but confirmed for Jurgen Klopp's side, who were not at their best but can thank Caoimhin Kelleher for some outstanding goalkeeping once again.

The Reds' quality proved too much for the spirited hosts, with that man Darwin Nunez continuing his red-hot form to score two excellent goals - with a Premier League clash against Manchester City up next, the timing couldn't be more perfect.

Darwin Nunez's performance vs Sparta Prague

Gone are the days of Nunez's profligacy. The Uruguayan forward might still be wasteful at times but he's so influential and proved his worth once again with an emphatic brace, taking his seasonal tally up to 16 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Hailed for his "individual brilliance" by commentator Steve Bower, Nunez only took 21 touches but popped up when it mattered most, making one clearance and one interception too, as per Sofascore.

Averaging a goal contribution every 82 minutes, the 24-year-old is flowering into a world-class striker. He's not there yet, but he's just delightful and a real menace for the opposition.

Darwin Nunez: Stats per Comp 23/24 Comp Apps Goals Assists Premier League 25 10 7 Europa League 7 4 1 Carabao Cup 5 1 3 FA Cup 2 1 0 Sourced via Transfermarkt

While Klopp will be with his talisman, Nunez isn't the only ace to have caught the eye, and given that concerns have been raised after Ibrahima Konate pulled up with an injury in the second half, Jarell Quansah's composed display was a big relief for Liverpool.

Jarell Quansah steps up for Klopp

Another professional display from Quansah is especially important given Konate trundled off the pitch with a suspected muscular injury.

Of course, more clarity is sure to arrive imminently but with Manchester City making the trip to Merseyside on Sunday the 21-year-old defender, who was playing in League One for Bristol Rovers this time last year, could find himself partnering Virgil van Dijk in a truly pivotal showdown.

It wasn't Quansah's finest performance; he was culpable for one or two moments of unease and struggled against the press several times. But, with the stakes raised, he produced yet another performance to underline his credentials as a first-team regular in this brilliant Liverpool side.

Completing 94% of his passes and taking 94 touches, only Andy Robertson saw more of the ball than Quansah, who also won eight of his 12 ground duels and made four tackles and clearances apiece.

He also succeeded with three of his four attempted dribbles, and while that in itself is not a bad thing, he might find some ardent instructions from Klopp in sticking to the basics against the predatory Erling Haaland on Sunday.

Sunday. Manchester City will indeed clash with Klopp's side at Anfield and victory for the hosts would open up a four-point gap.

Achieving such a result would be, in no uncertain terms, a remarkable, season-defining result, confirming to any who still doubt this team's faculty for success that Klopp might get the ultimate send-off before he steps down in the summer.

Sparta Prague have been dispatched and barring something extraordinary, Liverpool's advancement to the quarter-finals is something of a formality.

The Reds will hope and pray that Konate's withdrawal was nothing more than a precautionary measure, that any discomfort felt is forgotten about tomorrow.

Should the worst be confirmed? Well then it's not perfect, is it? But it never is, and Liverpool find a way. Quansah will be up for the task.