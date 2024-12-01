Liverpool stepped out to a roaring Anfield. It was a din, crashing, bouncing, shaking the pitch and speaking to the players that this was a showdown for the ages.

Manchester City were brushed aside, swept toward a chastening defeat by an unstoppable Red force. Virgil van Dijk rightly played down title talk in his post-match interview, but Liverpool's 2-0 victory over the beleaguered champions has opened up a chasmic gulf, 11 points, that even City, usually so invincible, capable of clawing back from bruising setbacks, surely cannot bridge.

Arsenal (and Chelsea) sit nine points behind Liverpool in joint-second place, and while both outfits pose a threat, this was a performance for the ages, mere days after Real Madrid were put to the sword in the Champions League.

The Anfield crowd sang, and the squad met them with the most awe-inspiring of efforts. This is beyond the city's wildest dreams. Jurgen Klopp is gone, Liverpool were heading into the gloomy bogland of an era ended - wasn't that the narrative?

Only, Arne Slot is proving to be the architect of something special, something magical. He's inherited a sparkling squad, and with Mohamed Salah at the front, all walks can be conquered before summer stretches down to Merseyside next year.

Mohamed Salah does his talking on the pitch

Salah has been vocal regarding his contractual situation of late, but that hasn't stopped him from forging perhaps the most incredible individual campaign of his career to date - at this stage, in any case.

Mohamed Salah - G/A Record vs PL 'Big Six' Opponent Apps Goals Assists G/A Man United 16 15 6 21 Man City 22 12 7 19 Tottenham 20 12 2 14 Arsenal 17 11 2 13 Chelsea 23 8 4 12 Stats via Transfermarkt (all comps)

The 32-year-old has now scored 13 goals and added 11 assists across 20 matches in all competitions for Slot's Liverpool, seemingly operating with a feverish desire to claim the biggest prizes and continue an illustrious journey.

The ultimate big-game player, Salah came up with the goods once again on Sunday, savagely pouncing on the Citizens' weaknesses to carve through a delivery for Cody Gakpo's opener, before dispatching the penalty to seal the deal after the interval.

Fantastic. The stuff of titles, that. However, trophies are not lifted solely by the flashiness of a club's superstars. Adversity must be overcome and those outside the limelight must come up trumps to guide their team through tough periods.

The brilliant Ibrahima Konate picked up an injury against Real Madrid and may not feature again until the new year, but Joe Gomez made his first Premier League start of the season and proved himself (once again).

Arne Slot's real Liverpool hero against Man City

Konate, shoved to the ground by Endrick on an otherwise exultant Wednesday evening, has been cruelly sidelined while at the height of his powers, but Gomez isn't exactly untested in the biggest, toughest situations for Liverpool.

He thrived. The Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle bestowed upon the 27-year-old an 8/10 match rating, writing: 'Slotted into central defence with the minimum of fuss and covered the right flank when required. One good tackle on Haaland first half and so solid throughout.'

Erling Haaland was a shadow of his usual self, and this is largely down to Gomez's almost innate partnership with Van Dijk, who he served alongside with regularity during triumphant Premier League and Champions League campaigns back in the dog days of Klopp's tenure.

Van Dijk will take the spotlight, naturally, but we must tip our hat to this wonderfully dynamic player. He stepped in, he stood strong against the waves of City pressure. Albeit, soft, soft waves, really just lapping at Anfield's toes. He was the most important player, in a sense, for he stood in for an irreplaceable Konate against the finest team of recent memory. He ran the show.

As per Sofascore, Gomez won both of his duels on the evening, also completing 88% of his passes and succeeding with four long balls, catching the eye with the gumption and accuracy of such balls, struck high and carried aloft through to the surging Luis Diaz, the charging Gakpo.

Stand up, Liverpool. You've scored a pair of brilliant victories this week, and the title's yours to lose. There is, however, a long old road still to walk, and it's filled with peril.

Good thing the Reds have Joe Gomez, ay?