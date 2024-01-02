Liverpool dispatched Newcastle United at Anfield to establish a three-point lead atop the Premier League table, with a frenzied opening bearing little success despite waves of attacks, VAR chalking off a well-taken Luis Diaz strike before Mohamed Salah's penalty was saved by Martin Dubravka.

But after the break, the Reds purred into life and continued the barrage of advances with greater precision, breaking down and subduing a gallant effort from the visitors to win 4-2.

It was Salah's last contribution for a while, with the Egyptian now jetting off for an international sojourn to compete in the African Cup of Nations, with his professional offensive performance leaving a tinge of poignancy for the month ahead.

Related AFCON: Who are the last 10 winners of the African Cup of Nations? FFC looks in detail at the last 10 ten teams to win the African Cup of Nations and exactly how they did it!

Mohamed Salah's game vs Newcastle in numbers

With two goals and a delicious assist taking Salah's tally across all competitions in 2023/24 to 18 goals and eight assists, he has rightly been hailed for his "world-class" status by teammate Curtis Jones, who scored against the Magpies.

Jones was referencing the ability to bounce back from a poor penalty effort, rushing in his run-up and firing at the visitors' goalkeeper with an absence of the usual zest and fury.

But bounce back he did, tapping in from Darwin Nunez's pass after excellent work from Diaz before placing a sumptuous assist into the path of Cody Gakpo, capping off his talismanic display with a redeemed strike from the penalty spot late into the game to stifle the Newcastle hopes of a comeback.

Making a whopping five key passes, the 31-year-old is truly sensational and is the lifeforce of Klopp's devastating attack, but while he was typically brilliant with his cutting edge, Salah's showing was matched by the rejuvenated Diaz, who emitted the electricity of his early Reds days back into Anfield with a much-improved performance.

Luis Diaz's performance vs Newcastle

The Athletic's James Pearce noted the “influential” game of Diaz, aged 26, who has not been at the races for large portions of the current campaign and boasts just three goals and one assist across 19 matches in the English top-flight.

A long-term knee injury last term has clearly affected the fleet-footed maverick's ability to slalom past defenders with ease, breezing like a fierce Merseyside gale into the danger area, but such latent quality might just be resurfacing, with Newcastle unable to contain his energy.

Writing in his post-match player ratings, the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle heaped praise on the Colombian, handing him an 8/10 score and writing: 'Goal disallowed and won a penalty with strong run during lively first-half display and involved heavily in opener.'

As per Sofascore, the £55k-per-week ace was subbed just after the hour-mark but proved to be one of the biggest threats against Eddie Howe's side, taking 51 touches, winning the first-half penalty, making three key passes and indeed agonisingly seeing his impressive opening strike ruled out.

Crucially, Diaz also completed five dribbles to constantly stretch and tire the United backline, with this rekindled pace and power something that has waned this season, having been so essential to the make-up of his skill set before.

In his first year in England, the latter half of 2021/22, he averaged 2.4 dribbles per match in the Premier League - dubbed a "livewire" by journalist Peter Hall - whereas this season this has faded to 1.4. The fact he was head and tails above both of those averages on Monday would indicate this was his finest performance of the campaign to date.

But could this big victory mark a change of direction for this exciting winger, who can take much pride in his instrumental endeavour to continue the bid for the title?

Diaz will be confident that he can now craft individual success, and with Salah set for a period of unavailability, a return to form could be crucial.