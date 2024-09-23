When Antoine Semenyo put Bournemouth 1-0 up at Anfield in the first few minutes - for the second season running - Liverpool supporters might have felt a sinking dread that last weekend's dour defeat was not just a blip.

But it was rightly ruled out, and after a shaky start, the Redmen were rampant. Luis Diaz scored twice and Darwin Nunez opened his account under Arne Slot with a sumptuous finish, with Liverpool finishing matchweek five in second place with four victories and one loss, behind Manchester City by a single point.

He wasn't in amongst the goals for the third game running, but Mohamed Salah continues to prove his glittering worth as Liverpool's prized forward of the modern era.

Mohamed Salah's performance in numbers under Slot

Salah might have blanked across the past several matches but he's still scored three goals and claimed four assists across five Premier League fixtures - indeed, it was his swivelled forward pass to Nunez that led to the 25-year-old's wonderful goal.

Liverpool have had truck with that pesky low block over the past however many years, and though the managerial wheel has been spun, such residual issues linger.

But Bournemouth played an aggressive and expansive game and were put to the sword by a magnificent attacking display from their hosts on Saturday. They didn't play badly, really, but Caoimhin Kelleher was imperious between the sticks, the backline stood strong and the midfield made things tick.

Salah was more combative and energetic than usual. As per Sofascore, he complemented his assist by winning eight duels and completing five dribbles. He also made six key passes and hit the target four times. He should have scored but impressed nonetheless.

However, the way things after going, Diaz is starting to emerge as Slot's best player. The Dutchman has inherited a team of high station on the European scene, but Liverpool's left winger wasn't exactly brilliant last term and is now going from strength to strength.

Why Luis Diaz is becoming Liverpool's best forward

Chance. Diaz collects on the left, Andy Robertson has threaded it through. Skip. Shift. He's central, into space. The Colombian fires on goal. It's a fierce strike, a seat raiser. But Kepa Arrizabalaga is his equal, turns it over the bar.

Chance. It's now over 22 minutes into the contest. It's Robertson again, placing it to Diaz's feet. Why not? He's crackling with energy. This time, fleet feet send the Cherries into a spin. He's weaving his way into the danger area. Philippe Coutinho vs Manchester United, is that you? But no, Kepa stands strong again. It's an acute angle. Thwarted.

Goal. Moments later. Now it's showtime. Ibrahima Konate takes a leaf from Trent Alexander-Arnold's book and carves Bournemouth open with a ranged pass from deep. Who meets it? Diaz. Spatial awareness and close control of the highest distinction. Expert touch. Balletic swivel. Kepa's in no man's land. Diaz is free to score. It's 1-0 Liverpool.

Goal. He's done it again, two minutes later. 30 minutes not yet on the clock. Bournemouth commit, they need to restore parity. But Anfield can be a vicious beast and the visitors are swallowed up. Alexander-Arnold drives forward and alarms are blaring. Diaz is hungry, he wants more. He's in space. It's a fine delivery - of course - and it's a sharp finish to match. Merseyside erupts in a fountain of red rapture.

Luis Diaz: Premier League Comparison Stats (*per game) 23/24 24/25 Matches (starts) 37 (32) 5 (5) Goals 8 5 Assists 5 1 Touches* 43.8 42.4 Shots (on target) 2.5 (0.9) 2.6 (1.6) Pass completion 85% 90% Key passes* 1.8 1.6 Ball recoveries* 3.4 3.6 Dribbles (completed)* 1.8 2.0 Tackles + interceptions* 1.0 1.6 Total Duels won* 4.6 4.6 Stats via Sofascore

Nunez would score the pick of the bunch several minutes later with a much-needed goal, ending faint South Coast hopes of a comeback. The relief on the Uruguayan's face was palpable, and it was his Colombian friend who skipped over to celebrate with him, leaping onto his back.

The Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle was effusive of Diaz's display in his post-match praise, handing the 27-year-old a 9/10 score and writing: 'Had already caused Bournemouth serious problems before great composure to finish for first and then slotting second. Outstanding.'

If he manages to keep a hold of this newfound potency, Diaz might just find himself emerging as Slot's most important player. He's probably the first name on the team sheet in the Premier League right now, and saying that he's undroppable following the game that Cody Gakpo had against AC Milan is quite something, but there it is in any case.

Erling Haaland notwithstanding, Diaz is the Premier League's top scorer this season. Speaking strictly about the human race, he kind of does boast the most goals, for the Norwegian is surely a factory-built machine.

Premier League Top Scorers: 2024/25 Rank Player Apps (starts) Goals 1. Erling Haaland 5 (5) 10 2. Luis Diaz 5 (5) 5 3. Jhon Duran 5 (0) 4 3. Nicolas Jackson 5 (5) 4 3. Bryan Mbeumo 5 (5) 4 Stats via BBC Sport

Diaz needs to find four goals from 33 Premier League games to surpass his personal best in England's top flight. Last term, his eight-goal return from 37 matches left something wanting, especially as he only posted 13 strikes over 53 matches in all competitions.

His 90% pass success rate against Bournemouth further bespeaks a technical capacity that aligns with Slot's ball-retaining, control-centric system.

Of course, this is a player who's been known to ebb and flow from form at Liverpool, undulating like a wave. Let's be real, though, he's clearly enjoying his football at the moment and is being aided by a unit of creative masters - Liverpool's 18 big chances created this season are behind only Aston Villa's 19 after five fixtures.

If Slot wishes to continue to impress in the Premier League, Diaz must not move from his left-flanking position. He's causing so much chaos at the moment and could be the standout star this year.