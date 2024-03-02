Whilst Liverpool have recently gone against all odds to stay on course to potentially win a historic quadruple, Jurgen Klopp's latest injury update may prove to be one injury blow too many ahead of two crucial games.

Liverpool injuries continue to pile up

The Reds ended their Carabao Cup win over Chelsea with as many as six academy graduates on the pitch, with three of those being players who were yet to really be handed a taste of first-team action. Yet, somehow, Virgil van Dijk's 118th-minute header left Liverpool lifting yet another trophy under Klopp against all odds.

What's more, the academy graduates were then on show once more, as they helped their side to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Southampton to progress into the last eight of the FA Cup. Having played his part at Wembley, Jayden Danns came from the bench to score his first two senior goals for the club.

That said, with a return to Premier League action coming up against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool's schedule and injury list could finally catch up to them, particularly after Klopp's latest Mohamed Salah update.

The Reds boss confirmed that Salah will miss the game against Forest and it is possible that he will make a return next week. But with a crucial title clash against Manchester City coming up, the Egyptian remains a doubt for that too, although a return is "possible".

"I don't think he's too far off, but he will not reach tomorrow, and from there we have to go. I think next week it's possible [he returns]."

What will leave those at Anfield most frustrated is the fact that Salah reportedly re-injured the same hamstring that ended his AFCON tournament with Egypt early. Having suffered a reoccurrence of the injury on his return against Brentford, questions must be asked over whether he was ready to make his comeback.

Szoboszlai and Nunez could return vs Forest

Klopp did at least provide some positive injury news when it comes to Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez, despite Liverpool's Salah blow. The German revealed that the duo have been in training and are in contention to face Forest.

With Andy Robertson and Wataru Endo missing Thursday's training session, Liverpool's injury list isn't going away anytime soon, as they look to navigate their way through an increasingly congested fixture list.

Liverpool injuries (via Premier Injuries) Return Date Joel Matip 1/09/2024 Diogo Jota 13/04/2024 Trent Alexander-Arnold 31/03/2024 Alisson Becker 31/03/2024 Stefan Bajcetic 31/03/2024 Curtis Jones 10/03/2024 Mohamed Salah 10/03/2024 Ryan Gravenberch 10/03/2024 Wataru Endo 02/03/2024 Andy Robertson 02/03/2024 Thiago Alcantara No Return Date

Top of the Premier League by just a point with their clash against closest rivals City coming up on March 10, Liverpool have been hit with injuries at the worst possible time. They will now be desperately hoping to at least see Salah make his return before squaring off against Pep Guardiola's side. The Reds overcame the odds against Chelsea, but Manchester City may not be as accommodating.