Liverpool beat Crystal Palace to remain atop the Premier League table heading into the October international break, but it wasn't all plain sailing for Arne Slot's side.

It's been an extremely impressive start to the campaign for the Reds, who have avoided any semblance of a slump following the departure of legendary manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Merseysiders are indebted to the rise of Ryan Gravenberch, who has probably been the standout star of the year so far, having been refashioned into a deep-sitting midfield role. He was brilliant once again at Selhurst Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Ryan Gravenberch's performance in numbers

Liverpool's failed bid for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is proving to be a crucial part of Liverpool's season, though not in the way anyone expected, with Gravenberch more than stepping up to the plate in an anchoring midfield role.

Respected journalist Henry Winter hailed the Dutchman's "powerful performances" after the victory over Palace, with Gravenberch once again playing with the silky and stylish sort of gusto that is supercharging Slot's team.

Commenting on the 22-year-old's display, the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle wrote: "Excellent in keeping hold of and moving on possession and good engine to cover Palace runs before [the] break. Second half a bit more difficult, however, as home pressure intensified."

Ryan Gravenberch's performance v Crystal Palace Match Stats # Minutes played 90 Touches 89 Shots (on target) 1 (0) Accurate passes 72/78 (92%) Key passes 2 Dribbles (completed) 1 (1) Tackles 0 Interceptions 2 Total duels (won) 5 (3) Stats via Sofascore

He's the glue holding Liverpool's engine room together, but he's not quite the real lifeblood of Liverpool's team.

That would be Virgil van Dijk, who proved once again why he is one of the finest centre-backs in the Premier League with a dominant display over Oliver Glasner's attack.

Virgil van Dijk was a colossus v Palace

Liverpool are still in first place, one point ahead of title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal, who both recovered from losing positions to win later on Saturday.

It might not have been three points in the bag for Liverpool had skipper Van Dijk not been so imperious in his defensive work, organisation and leadership. Palace came on strong and Alisson was withdrawn toward the end of play with a suspected hamstring injury.

Doyle was even more effusive in his praise for the Netherlands captain, awarding him an 8/10 match rating and heralding his composure and ability to take on the responsibility of thwarting the Eagles' advances.

The 33-year-old was front and centre of it all. He took 116 touches and completed 99 passes at a success rate of 92%, also making three interceptions, two clearances and winning six of his eight contested duels, as per Sofascore.

That's five clean sheets from seven Premier League matches for Liverpool this season, with just two goals conceded. Last year, it took the Reds 15 matches to reach that many shutouts.

Improvements have been considerable. There's more fluency and control to Liverpool's play, and Van Dijk is the galvanising leader keeping it all together as he produced another masterclass in south London.