Liverpool secured all three points in a thrilling match at Anfield as they came out on top against Fulham in a 4-3 Premier League victory on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side were pegged back twice and then trailed heading into the final minutes of the match before a quickfire double meant they won a crazy game on Merseyside.

It was far from a perfect performance by the Reds, though, the head coach may be left frustrated by how his side found themselves behind heading into the final five minutes.

Alisson's injury presented Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher with an opportunity to impress but he failed to grasp his chance with a poor performance between the sticks.

Kelleher's performance against Fulham in numbers

The Irish shot-stopper endured a difficult afternoon at Anfield as he conceded from three of the five shots that came against his goal from Fulham.

He let in 1.22 more goals than the xG (Expected Goals) value of the efforts against him suggested that the number two should have, which illustrates how much the 25-year-old underperformed.

The first equalising goal from Harry Wilson beat Kelleher far too easily at his near post and the second for Fulham, from Kenny Tete, was a huge howler as the goalkeeper came off his line to collect the ball and somehow managed to bundle it backwards and into his own net.

Liverpool's defenders did not cover themselves in glory for Bobby Decordova-Reid's goal to make it 3-2 but Kelleher appeared to position himself well and then turned and missed the header that came in his direction.

It was a woeful showing from Liverpool's stand-in shot-stopper but he was not the only one in a Red shirt who almost cost the side as Darwin Nunez also struggled through the middle of the pitch.

Darwin Nunez's performance against Fulham in numbers

The Uruguay international has made a worrying habit of missing huge opportunities in front of goal since his move from Benfica at the start of last season.

He squandered a staggering 20 'big chances' in 29 Premier League appearances during his debut campaign in English football and only found the back of the net nine times.

Nunez is now on course to beat that record as the former Liga Portugal star has already missed 13 'big chances' in 13 top-flight matches for the Reds this season, to go along with his four goals.

Two of those came on Sunday against the Cottagers as the centre-forward failed to make the most of the openings that his teammates provided him with, which - as aforementioned - has been a common theme throughout his Liverpool career so far.

Alongside his two 'big chances' missed, Nunez only completed 57% of his attempted passes and lost 60% (6/10) of his duels throughout the 90 minutes.

The 24-year-old forward lost possession 18 times and these statistics show that the ex-Benfica man was wasteful on the ball and did not do enough to help out his side, along with being a liability in the final third with his consistently poor finishing.

Luckily for him, goals from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold ensured that Liverpool came away with all three points and his misses in front of goal did not prove to be costly on this occasion.

However, Klopp will be hoping that Nunez and Kelleher are far better next time out as there is no guarantee that the rest of the team will be able to bail them out every time.