Liverpool haven't had too much to celebrate this season, with a number of inconsistent performances and a failure to maintain their high standards so far, which has led to the club being unable to compete for another trophy.

The Reds were knocked out of both domestic cup competitions prematurely and a two-leg thrashing from Real Madrid saw them crash out of the Champions League in the round of 16, whilst they also fell to eighth in the Premier League table this weekend after losing to Manchester City at the Etihad stadium.

It's safe to say that beyond the monumental 7-0 victory over Manchester United at Anfield and the 9-0 smash against Bournemouth, most Liverpool supporters would happily forget that this season ever happened once the final whistle is blown on the final day.

Not only that, the pressure to reinvest has never been so high on FSG this summer as success has dwindled and the squad is now stale, in dire need of a refresh. Indeed, there are a number of players coming to the end of their contract or are well into the latter stages of their respective careers.

Having said that, there has been one shining light that has broken through the dark cloud hanging over Anfield at the moment with academy graduate Stefan Bajcetic displaying just how influential a fresh perspective and injection of youth can be in this otherwise uninspiring squad.

The talented Spanish midfielder was a breath of fresh air in the centre of the pitch this season until suffering a serious leg injury that has left him unavailable for selection for the rest of the campaign.

How much is Stefan Bajcetic worth?

Bajcetic joined the Merseyside giants back in December 2020 when he was just 16 years old for a fee of just £224k from Celta Vigo and has been developing at an incredible rate ever since.

Surprisingly, the teenage sensation started out on his journey in the Liverpool academy as a centre-back in the U18s but ultimately found his perfect role in a defensive midfield position, which helped him catch the eye of Jurgen Klopp.

The first few opening games of the season saw Liverpool's midfield completely fall apart through injury - with Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita all sustaining issues early on, ultimately paving the way for Bajcetic to prove his worth in the centre of the pitch. The rest, as they said, is history.

Over 11 Premier League appearances, the "cheeky" 18-year-old - as dubbed by Klopp - has made an impact at both ends of the pitch, having score scored one goal, averaged 2.22 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes and successfully completed 43.8% of his take-ons.

The youngster has also made 40 ball recoveries and won 64.3% of his aerial duels, proving that he is a huge presence capable of being potent in attack and efficient in winning back possession of the ball.

Considering Liverpool paid less than a quarter of a million to acquire the services of Bajcetic just over two years ago, it is phenomenal that the player is now worth 7,712% more, with CIES Football Observatory valuing the youngster at €20m (£17.5m) already.

As a result, it is without doubt that the Reds have hit the jackpot with the talented teenager and his market value will surely only increase further when he returns to action next season in Klopp's team.