Liverpool are believed to have stepped up their interest in signing an "insane" player in the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Liverpool transfer news

Arne Slot is set to replace Jurgen Klopp as Reds manager once the current campaign reaches its conclusion, and the Dutchman will no doubt be keen to be active in the transfer market, signing players who can best suit his system. He will work alongside CEO of Football Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes, both of whom will be key figures moving forward.

One player who has been linked with a summer move to Liverpool is Las Palmas winger Alberto Moleiro, with the 20-year-old scoring twice and registering three assists in La Liga this season. While his current release clause is £52m, it is thought that £26m could be enough to prise him away.

Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz is another rumoured target for the Merseysiders, having played such a key role in his side's Bundesliga title triumph in 2023/24, bagging 22 goal contributions (11 goals and assists apiece) in the competition. They are looking to test his resolve by aiming to convince him that a fresh challenge is needed.

Centre-back is an area of the pitch that is likely to need additions made, especially with Joel Matip set to depart when his contract expires, and Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho has emerged as an option for Liverpool, potentially being viewed as Virgil van Dijk's long-term heir.

He is far from the only defensive target for the Reds, and Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande has continually been backed to move to Anfield in the summer, as has his teammate Goncalo Inacio.

Liverpool step up interest in "insane" star

According to a new report from Football Transfers, Liverpool have started pushing ahead in their attempts to sign Inacio at the end of the season, with the Sporting central defender seen as a top target.

The report says that the Reds have "stepped up their pursuit" of the Portuguese, but rivals Manchester United are also providing competition for his signature.

Inacio has felt like a great option for Liverpool for some time now, with the 22-year-old already such a mature and experienced player for Sporting. This season, he has enjoyed an 89% pass completion rate in the Primeira Liga, helping Sporting close in on title glory, also averaging 1.9 clearances and 1.5 tackles per game.

The youngster stands out as arguably one of the most exciting young defenders in Europe currently - he could also feature prominently for Portugal at Euro 2024 this summer - with scout Antonio Mango describing him as "insane" and football talent scout Jacek Kulig picking out his pace and tackling among his many key attributes that stand out.

Grim as it may be to accept, Liverpool will need to replace the likes of Van Dijk and Andy Robertson eventually, and the fact that Inacio can excel as both a centre-back and left-back makes him an ideal option to come in.