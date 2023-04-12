It would appear that Liverpool are currently preparing themselves for something of a midfield clearout this summer, with the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all out of contract in just a few weeks' time.

Outside of that trio, the Reds do appear to be in need of something of an evolution in the centre of the park with the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson all in and around their 30s, with manager Jurgen Klopp potentially needing to have a succession plan in place to be able to build a new team for the future.

In the case of Henderson, in particular, the former Borussia Dortmund boss could already have a dream heir to the long-serving skipper in the academy ranks, with 19-year-old, Luca Stephenson - who also joined the club from Sunderland back in 2018 - having the potential credentials to step into the Englishman's shoes.

Who is Luca Stephenson?

The teenage sensation has drawn obvious comparisons to the Liverpool skipper after making the move from the Stadium of Light just under five years ago, with Henderson having previously made the switch from the Black Cats to his current side on a £16m deal back in 2011.

The likeness between the two midfielders goes beyond those Wearside connections, however, with Stephenson also a real relentless midfield presence after averaging 1.3 tackles and winning 86% of his ground duels during his three EFL Trophy outings earlier in the campaign.

That combative nature is undoubtedly alike to that of Henderson, with the 32-year-old having been described as somebody "you want with you in the trenches", in the words of club legend, Graeme Souness.

Stephenson is not merely just a hard worker, however, having also been hailed as a 'creative player' by the club's official website, with that again furthering the comparisons to that man Henderson, whose ability to create is showcased by the fact he ranks in the top 4% among his European peers for progressive passes.

The teen gem - who was previously lauded as "superb" by journalist Andy Kelly back in October - has enjoyed a promising campaign thus far at youth level to date, with the £760-per-week maestro scoring once and providing two assists in 26 games across all fronts.

A chance to shine in the first team has yet to emerge for the precocious talent to date, although with the impending departures on Merseyside this season in the midfield ranks, there could be an opportunity for Stephenson to stake his claim sooner rather than later.

While his compatriot Henderson won't be ready to relinquish his regular role any time soon, it is pleasing to note that Liverpool do have a possible heir to the experienced asset already on their books.