Liverpool have enjoyed a brilliant season in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign, with the Reds currently sitting two points clear at the summit with nine games left to play.

The club are aiming to win the league title to give boss Jürgen Klopp a perfect send-off, as he leaves Anfield at the end of the season after a successful nine-year stint in charge at the club.

The German has transformed the club into a force to be reckoned with once again after many years of failures under the likes of Brendan Rodgers, with Klopp able to attract some unbelievable talents.

Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson are just two examples of the world-class players he's brought to the club and developed, which has given the Reds a huge opportunity to win their second Premier League title in four years.

However, one player who arrived at Anfield just last summer has rapidly developed, with the club reaping the rewards of their impressive dealings in the transfer market.

Alexis Mac Allister's stats for Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister has been a huge hit in Liverpool's midfield this season since his summer arrival, with the Argentinian featuring in 24 of the club's Premier League outings this campaign.

The 25-year-old has been instrumental in Klopp's success with the former Brighton man the perfect box-to-box midfielder in the Reds' 4-3-3 system.

He's been brilliant at ball-winning, with Mac Allister averaging 2.6 blocks and 3.2 tackles per game in the league this season - the latter is the highest of anyone in the Liverpool squad this season.

However, the Argentinian has been just as impressive with the ball at his feet, averaging 7.1 progressive passes per 90, with the midfielder completing 87% of the passes he's attempted this campaign.

Alexis Mac Allister's stats in the PL 23/24 Statistics Tally Blocks 2.6 Tackles 3.2 Progressive passes 7.1 Pass completion 87% Shot creating actions 3.7 Stats via FBref

From looking at the table above, it's clear the £150k-per-week talent has excelled this season, with Mac Allister's market value skyrocketing as a result of his impressive performances for the Reds.

Alexis Mac Allister's market value in 2024

Since joining Liverpool for £35m from Brighton last summer, the 25-year-old has cemented his place as a key figure within the Reds squad.

His talents have seen his value increase rapidly, with the midfielder now worth a staggering £60m on Transfermarkt - a figure that is £5m more than winger Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian now worth £55m on Transfermarkt, despite scoring 16 times in the Premier League during 2023/24.

Mac Allister's current market value sees him rank joint second-highest within the Reds' first-team behind Luis Diaz and level with forward Darwin Núñez.

Highest transfer value in the Liverpool squad Player Value Luis Diaz £64m Dominic Szoboszlai £64m Darwin Núñez £60m Alexis Mac Allister £60m Trent Alexander-Arnold £60m Stats via Transfermarkt

The club have conducted sensational business in bringing him to Anfield, with the Argentinian certainly looking to be worth every penny of his £35m fee.

His ability on and off the ball is up there with the best in the division, with the 25-year-old star certainly deserving of more credit given his stats in the Premier League under Klopp since his move to the club, which is why the Reds struck gold when they snapped him up from Brighton.