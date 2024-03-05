Liverpool's academy has been renowned as one of the world's best for some time now.

Many players who came through the ranks at the club, such as Steven Gerrard, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jamie Carragher each managed to have long-standing Premier League careers with their hometown team.

The 2023/24 season, in particular, is where the Reds' academy has been allowed to show its prowess in the development of talent.

Jurgen Klopp's men have had a major injury crisis all the way through the campaign thus far. Players such as Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and even Alisson are all absent due to the long-term injuries they have sustained either during the 2022/23 campaign or this term.

Fans are unlikely to see Matip appear for the Reds again this season as the Cameroon international managed to rupture his ACL during Liverpool's 4-3 win against Fulham.

In fact, that game against the Cottagers could be the last time we see the centre-back in a Liverpool shirt at all because his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

However, departing manager, Jurgen Klopp believes FSG will "show their class" and offer the 32-year-old an extension.

"I would say so, but it’s not my decision in the end – I cannot sign the papers,” he said.

"I am pretty sure the club will show their class, just how they should do it. I am pretty sure the club told Joël already that whatever happens as long as he is injured everything is fine. Then we have to make a decision together with Joël how it looks after that."

Although all these players being absent is far from an ideal situation for the Reds, they have still managed to find themselves on top of the Premier League table and find themselves still in contention for a historic quadruple.

Granted, they are just one point ahead of second-placed Manchester City, however, they face one another on the 10th of March in what many are calling a title-deciding game.

One positive aspect which can be taken from the absences Liverpool have suffered is the fact that some of their academy players have had their careers kick-started.

Youngsters such as Jayden Danns, Lewis Koumas and 16-year-old Trey Nyoni have all made their debuts for the Reds' senior squad this term.

However, it is another one of Liverpool's academy players who has been setting the footballing world alight with his performances of late, that player being, Caoimhin Kelleher.

Caoimhin Kelleher's time with Liverpool so far

Described as "world-class" by his teammate Virgil van Dijk, Kelleher has been a constant around Liverpool's senior squad since his first appearance for the club in the third round of the Carabao Cup where Liverpool triumphed 2-0 over MK Dons.

Starting XI on Kelleher's debut MK Dons 0 - 2 Liverpool September 2019 GK - Caoimhin Kelleher RB - Ki-Jana Hoever CB - Joe Gomez CB - Dejan Lovren LB - James Milner CM - Adam Lallana CM - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain CM - Naby Keita RW - Harvey Elliott ST - Rhian Brewster LW - Curtis Jones

He joined the Reds' academy at the age of 15 from Ringmahon Rangers and managed to make his way through the youth ranks at the club and eventually to the first team.

Since then, he has cemented himself as a penalty shoot-out specialist and has come out on top a total of four times, more than any other Reds goalkeeper in history.

The most memorable of those would more than likely have to be when he rounded off the shoot-out against Chelsea in the 2021/22 edition of the Carabao Cup final.

The Reds won 11–10 thanks to the heroics of the 'keeper and granted Klopp the first Carabao Cup trophy of his tenure.

The Republic of Ireland international started to make himself known during Liverpool's pre-season tour during the 2018/19 season, where he appeared multiple times.

From then on, he made sporadic appearances for the first team on numerous occasions, racking up a total of five appearances before playing his first Champions League games against both Ajax and FC Midtjylland.

It was also during the same 2020/21 season when the youngster made his top-flight debut versus Wolves, where he was filling in for the injured Alisson.

Since then, he has only been able to make the odd appearance here and there due to the importance of the Brazilian stopper within the Liverpool line-up.

However, over the last couple of seasons, the now 25-year-old has been afforded the chance to take the helm in the Carabao Cup games.

This season, the goalkeeper has appeared for the Reds a few more times than he would've likely expected to as Alisson has been ruled out for multiple weeks due to an injury he sustained.

Fortunately for Klopp's men, Kelleher has been on top form.

Kelleher's transfer valuation in 2024

Thanks to his strong performances throughout both 2021/22 and 2022/23, Kelleher was linked with a plethora of clubs over the summer and January transfer windows, with Celtic even being told that a £20m bid would suffice for the 'keeper.

Klopp will now be thankful that they didn't sell their academy graduate as he has managed to perform to an incredibly high standard this season.

The 2023/24 term has been the one in which fans have seen the most of the Irishman. Due to the sheer excellence of Alisson, it's easy to understand why the 25-year-old isn't afforded as many chances as he likely should be.

Since being called up whilst the 31-year-old is injured, Kelleher has managed to perform to the same level with a handful of superb displays.

Indeed, he has made multiple world-class saves and has cemented himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League, notably shining in the Carabao Cup final, as seen below.

Interestingly, when compared to some of his top-flight counterparts, only Arsenal's David Raya has a higher clean sheet percentage (38.1%) than Liverpool's stand-in number one (33.3%) in the Premier League.

Alisson has the same clean sheet percentage as his deputy although, he has played 15 more top-flight games.

The statistics from FBRef also show that the youngster has the third-highest save percentage (71.4%) out of the sample chosen. Only Alisson (75.3%) and, somewhat surprisingly, Manchester United's Andre Onana (73.3%) have a higher amount.

Although statistics can't always be taken for gospel, it shows how well the 'keeper has played this season and outlines how strong of a backup he is.

So, it's no wonder that Klopp has struck gold with the signing of Kelleher and, more than likely, after his stellar form this season, his value will have no doubt increased considerably.