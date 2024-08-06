Liverpool have been trawling through the summer transfer market as FSG search for new signings to strengthen Arne Slot's squad. That said, there's plenty to admire at one of the Premier League's most talented teams.

Club chiefs have stressed that Liverpool will complete deals in August, but there are plenty who have fought to stake their claim for a regular starting berth this summer, with Fabio Carvalho among the biggest winners over the pond.

Fabio Carvalho's Liverpool future

Carvalho has been a prominent feature throughout Liverpool's pre-season tour. Slot has rejected any notion of a loan move for the 21-year-old, who scored in summer victories over Arsenal and Manchester United after an emphatic loan spell with Hull City.

Fabio Carvalho: Match Stats during Pre-season Statistics Real Betis Arsenal Man United Minutes played 64' 72' 65' Goals 0 1 1 Assists 0 0 0 Shots 2 1 1 Touches 31 21 26 Pass completion 16/21 (76%) 5/8 (63%) 15/18 (83%) Key passes 1 0 0 Dribbles 0/1 1/2 1/1 Duels won 3/6 4/9 2/4 Stats via Sofascore

Liverpool have rejected a £15m bid from Premier League rivals Southampton for their nimble forward, stressing that it would take a much larger offer to convince them to sell. To put that another way, Slot has seen enough to entrust the Portugal U21 with a place in his first team.

He's not the only player likely to need to fight tooth and nail to secure a regular starting berth in Slot's starting squad; he might have featured regularly in the United States but Carvalho has been without the competition of Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz, all of whom checked straight in on Merseyside following extended breaks.

Joe Gomez, indeed, will be among those hoping to have made a good impression and earn regular minutes too, but there have actually been questions around the England international's Reds future this summer.

Joe Gomez's market value in 2024

Gomez is Liverpool's longest-serving senior player, having signed from Charlton Athletic for a figure of £3.5m in 2015. He's amassed 224 appearances and has won the whole gamut under Liverpool's lionised former manager Klopp.

It emerged before the summer that the 27-year-old was considering his options as Klopp's tenure drew to a close, though it has recently emerged that he is committed to the Liverpool cause despite a recent failed transfer to Newcastle United.

The Magpies were willing to fork out £45m for the dynamic defender last month as they sought to orchestrate a player-plus-cash deal that would have seen Anthony Gordon move to Anfield, foiled after alternative means materialised for United to dilute their PSR concerns.

Given that Gomez was signed for only £3.5m and has since produced many seasons of stalwart service, this is a remarkable rise and a nod to the astute work from the scouting team, with the £85k-per-week talent actually worth 1,185% more than that initial sum.

He's also worth three times as much as Caravalho; Liverpool might have wanted more from Southampton for his signing but the Saints have not yet returned with a weightier offer.

One thing's for certain, Liverpool have enjoyed the talent of one of the English scene's most underrated players - actually said to be "absolutely priceless" to Liverpool by pundit Steve McManaman - and Slot may yet help him realise his finest football year.