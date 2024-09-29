Liverpool have often been praised for their recruitment over the past decade, bringing in fewer “household names” and opting for those who are showing great signs in the data charts.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, Georginio Wijnaldum, Diogo Jota, Andy Robertson, and Alexis Mac Allister are just some of the names that fit this recruitment model.

Jürgen Klopp did a great job in his time at the club, implementing these data-led signings, along with some high-profile, big-money acquisitions such as Allison Becker and Virgil van Dijk, and, of course, some youth talent, the biggest one being Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But there is another player who has come up through the academy ranks and is now a consistent feature in matchday squads for the Reds, someone who will be competing with the brilliance of Ryan Gravenberch - another data-led signing - for a spot in the starting XI.

Ryan Gravenberch's breakthrough season

Gravenberch joined Liverpool back in 2023, for a fee of around £34.2m from Bayern Munich. However, the 22-year-old midfielder is only now becoming a key figure in this Liverpool side, under new manager Arne Slot.

Slot tends to deploy a 4-2-3-1, with the double pivot consisting of Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister so far this campaign. The Dutch midfielder has started seven of eight games for Liverpool this season, the only one he missed being an EFL Cup game, where he was left out of the squad for rest purposes.

Gravenberch has provided Liverpool with a great balance in midfield, using his powerful frame to cover ground in the middle of the park, winning duels and protecting the defence, whilst also being able to drive forwards at times and help circulate possession with the defenders, using his excellent press resistance qualities.

That was on display against Wolves on Saturday afternoon where the Dutchman won 100% of his duels and also completed 92% of his passes.

Gravenberch stats vs Wolves Stat Gravenberch Minutes 90 Touches 73 Accurate Passes 57/62 Pass Completion 92% Long Balls 1/1 Ground Duels 7/7 Aerial Duels 1/1 Tackles 3 Stats taken from Sofascore

The 22-year-old is now valued at around £29m by Transfermarkt, but if he remains in this rich vein of form for Liverpool, his estimations are sure to increase. After all, he's still an extremely young player who is yet to enter his prime years.

Gravenberch isn't the only talented young midfielder in their ranks, as Liverpool also have a man that cost them £0, who is now also valued at that same £29m price tag as Gravenberch.

Curtis Jones' rise through the ranks

Curtis Jones joined Liverpool at just nine-years-old, spending eight years in the Liverpool youth system before signing his first professional contract in 2018. The academy graduate made a combined 81 appearances for various age groups ranging from U18-U21, scoring 41 goals, and providing 15 assists.

The 23-year-old made his debut in the 2018/19 season, playing in the FA Cup third round against Wolves. Since then, the midfielder has gone on to make 137 appearances for the senior team, scoring 16 goals, providing 15 assists, and totaling 7,469 minutes played.

The English midfielder has been held in high regard, Graeme Souness being one to praise him, saying "he's got the ability, the athleticism, he looks to have the attitude" when speaking about Jones back in 2021.

Much like Gravenberch, the youngster possesses a powerful stride, helping him win duels in the middle of the park, go box to box, and stamp his authority in all phases of play. Now his task is to wriggle his way into Slot's starting XI, as his competition has started the season so strong.

Jones (23/24) vs Gravenberch (24/25) comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Jones Gravenberch Goals 0.22 0.00 Assists 0.13 0.11 Progressive Carries 2.49 2.71 Progressive Passes 5.14 6.43 Shots Total 1.81 0.33 Passes Attempted 61.3 62.7 Pass Completion % 90.8% 89.1% Key Passes 1.16 0.29 Passes into Final Third 5.14 6.00 Tackles 2.02 2.29 Blocks 1.62 1.57 Interceptions 0.62 2.33 Stats taken from FBref

Due to Jones only managing 127 minutes so far this season, we compared his metrics from last campaign, and how they differ from the successful start of Gravenberch so far this season.

From March 2023 to March 2024, Jones' value increased by more than double, going from €17.00m (£14m player to a £29m player in the eyes of Transferamrkt, which is the same value as Gravenberch according to Transfermarkt, just to underline his impressive development.

The metrics compared between the two midfielders give us a good idea as to why the latter has been chosen ahead of the academy star under Slot. He adds more defensive stability in the middle of the park, to provide balance alongside other midfielders such as Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Gravenberch has averaged 2.29 tackles and 2.33 interceptions per 90 this season, more than Jones who averaged 2.02 tackles, and only 0.62 interceptions per 90 last season. Slot's desire to have a midfielder who can cover large distances, and win the ball back for his side, has seen Gravenberch picked every game but one this season.

But as previously mentioned, Jones is a player that can cover large distances, often playing as a box to box midfielder under Klopp. With time in this system, and an understanding that he has to protect the middle of the pitch, winning duels and being a primary ball winner for Liverpool, the 23-year-old could challenge his Dutch colleague for the mantle of this role.

He has similar attributes, the ability to carry forwards, progress play through the lines, and use his body to resist the press, allowing Liverpool to keep possession and play through teams under immense pressure.

The main goal would be converting the Liverpudlian into a more disciplined and stationary player in central areas, as opposed to his box to box role, joining the attack, arriving in the box, and looking to take shots/score goals.

This showed last season, taking 1.81 shots per 90 - compared to only 0.33 of Gravenberch - and the 0.22 goals per 90 last season.

These numbers show the transformation Jones would have to undergo to get ahead of his teammate in this starting XI, but it is definently possible, and if Slot can do this, they will have two excellent options for that role, negating the need to move for a number six next summer. Regardless of that, the fanbase certainly can't complain at one of their own now being a prominent figure of the first team. Klopp and Co certainly struck gold when they cherry-picked him from the academy.