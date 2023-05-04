Liverpool took three points off Fulham on Wednesday night, however, the result will be scrutinised after the manner in which the deciding goal was awarded.

What happened at Anfield on Wednesday?

Jurgen Klopp's men had a game in hand over the likes of Tottenham Hotspur to catch up on and they did so on Wednesday night against another London side.

Three points against the Cottagers was enough to see the Reds pull five points clear of Spurs in the race to secure a spot in the European places.

However, the victory over Marco Silva's men will have left many feeling furious after the penalty award which saw Mohamed Salah provide Liverpool with the advantage.

Darwin Nunez was deemed to have been brought down by Issa Diop as the defender attempted to clear the ball from his own box.

But there will be major questions over whether there was actually any contact made with the Uruguayan forward who took his opportunity to hit the deck.

Stuart Attwell pointed to the spot and VAR did not overturn his decision as Liverpool's 'Egyptian King' fired them on their way to three points.

Footage of the incident has been posted to social media leaving the decision up for debate following the game on Merseyside.

Did Attwell get this one wrong?

It is not the first time refereeing decisions have been scrutinised at Anfield over the last week with their game on the weekend also leaving a lot to be discussed.

Liverpool may feel as if they got away with one after Diogo Jota was not sent off for his high foot on the Spurs midfielder Oliver Skipp.

Having said that, some Liverpool fans may feel as if Skipp should have been sent off prior to the incident following his lunge on Luis Diaz.

But looking at the decision on Wednesday night, perhaps even some Liverpool fans would concede Attwell may have got his decision wrong for the penalty.

Following the game, Fulham captain Tom Cairney even claimed Attwell had admitted they had come to the wrong conclusion:

"He said they checked it, but he said second half to one of our players that it wasn’t a penalty, so it’s frustrating because it goes to other people to make the correct decision," he said.

There does seem to be a clear lack of contact initiated from the Fulham defender's part, however, the Reds won't mind as they've taken another three points in their push for a spot in Europe.