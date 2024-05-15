As Michael Edwards prepares for his first summer transfer window back at Liverpool, reports suggest that he is not messing around as he looks to hand Arne Slot the perfect start at Anfield.

Liverpool transfer news

It's set to be an emotional week for Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp's last game taking place on Sunday against Wolverhampton Wanderers. But as the Reds prepare their farewell, Edwards has been setting his sights on assembling the next era of potential success in Merseyside.

That new era looks set to result in changes on the pitch too, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Goncalo Inacio already linked with a Liverpool move this summer. Neither of those could end up stealing the headlines if the Reds land one of their most expensive targets, however.

Related Klopp must instantly ditch Liverpool star after 3/10 Villa display The Anfield boss might be tempted to drop this sapped star for his final fixture.

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool have submitted a bid worth €120m (£103m) to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid this summer, but have since seen that bid rejected as the Spanish giants look to keep hold of their star winger, who has the favour of their board.

Whether that rejection stops Liverpool in their tracks remains to be seen, but there's no doubt that the Brazilian would be an ideal eventual replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose long-term future at Anfield remains in doubt.

At 23 years old, it could even be argued that Rodrygo is yet to even reach his peak, making his reported £206k-a-week salary far more understandable at the Bernabeu. With that in mind, the interest of a club like Liverpool hardly comes as a shock.

"Extraordinary" Rodrygo can succeed Salah

Replacing Salah, whenever that may be, will be no easy task. The Egyptian is a modern-day Liverpool legend who has sealed record after record in Merseyside and in the Premier League. Rodrygo is an ideal candidate to step into that void, however. The Brazilian even proved that he can go toe-to-toe with England's best after scoring against Manchester City on Real Madrid's way to advancing past the Cityzens at the Champions League quarter-final stage.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Rodrygo Mohamed Salah Goals 10 18 Assists 5 10 Take-ons Completed 57 26 Key Passes 43 66

It's no surprise after the rise he has enjoyed at Real Madrid that Rodrygo has earned the praise of Carlo Ancelotti, who said via AS: “Rodrygo’s match today wasn’t even as good as other matches because he has played some spectacular ones. But his effectiveness was extraordinary. The work he has done in other matches where he hasn’t scored made the difference despite not scoring. But today, he sealed the deal with two goals.”

Now, it is Liverpool who are looking to benefit from an "extraordinary" player to kick off the Slot era with a bang this summer.