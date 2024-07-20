Still looking to get their summer business underway, Liverpool have reportedly submitted their first bid to sign a Euro 2024 star who recently squared off against Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are yet to make their first move under Arne Slot, but that hasn't stopped the rumours from coming. The likes of Matt O'Riley and Jeremie Frimpong have already been linked with a move to Anfield as the Merseyside club ponder reinforcements before the window slams shut at the end of next month. A move for Frimpong would be a particularly interesting one given that Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool future has recently been thrown into doubt courtesy of links to Real Madrid.

With just over a month left in the transfer window, Liverpool recently got their pre-season underway with a 1-0 defeat to Championship side Preston North End, highlighting that there's still plenty of work to do for Slot this summer.

It seems as though Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are well aware of that too, given recent reports. According to Turkish outlet Ajansspor, Liverpool have now progressed their interest by submitting a €30m (£25m) bid to sign Baris Alper Yilmaz this summer. The Galatasaray star has attracted the Premier League giants after an impressive Euro 2024 campaign, which ended with a 2-1 defeat against Van Dijk's Netherlands side at the quarter-final stage.

Just 24 years old, Yilmaz should be entering his best years and may yet find himself competing for the chance to become Mohamed Salah's heir at Anfield in years to come. The Egyptian has just one year remaining on his current Liverpool deal, creating a problem that Yilmaz could solve sooner rather than later for Slot.

Yilmaz can become bargain Salah backup

With Edwards at the helm in the past, Liverpool prided themselves on securing bargain arrivals such as Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson and Salah. Now, with the transfer chief back at Anfield, the Reds can repeat their genius in the market by welcoming Yilmaz for just £25m this summer. The Turkey international proved that he can compete with the very best at the Euros and has plenty more to come at just 24 years old.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Baris Alper Yilmaz Mohamed Salah Starts 28 28 Goals 6 18 Assists 6 10

Whilst Yilmaz's output could certainly do with some work, he wouldn't be the first winger to see his goal involvement numbers rise with a move to Anfield, following in the footsteps of Salah himself.

As Liverpool learned the hard way at the end of last season, squad depth is the key to success in the Premier League. When the Reds wilted, Arsenal and Manchester City pulled away by using their talented squads to their advantage. By welcoming a Salah backup in the form of Yilmaz, Liverpool would arguably have similar talent to call on from their bench.