Liverpool hold a strong interest in the possibility of bringing Aurelien Tchouameni over to the Premier League from Real Madrid.

How many midfielders do Liverpool need?

It has been a turbulent campaign for the Reds who experienced major struggles at the beginning of the campaign but their issues have been resolved over the course of the campaign.

The Reds are providing their fans with a strong end to the season as the aim to land a spot in the top four following their recent push.

However, there is clearly an eye on bringing in major improvements over the summer transfer window with the midfield area believed to be their main focus.

Indeed it has been suggested the Reds are eyeing around three additions to their midfield over the course of the summer.

This comes amid a number of potential departures with the likes of James Milner expected to move on with Brighton & Hove Albion on the radar.

Having seemingly withdrawn from the race for Jude Bellingham, the Reds have wasted no time in identifying a number of possible targets for the upcoming window.

And speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey has claimed they are looking to Spain's capital with the France international Tchouameni a player they admire:

(3:30) "This a player who Liverpool love they almost got him but Real Madrid came in. The lure of the Bernabeu was too much."

"I think Liverpool are just making it known to Real and to the player himself, you know, if you want to come to England, we're here. We still like you, we still rate you. With Real, they don't want to let them go. They know what a talent they've got."

Would Tchouameni improve Liverpool?

It has not been a disastrous campaign for the Frenchman, however, he has made 21 starts in the league and has failed to start any of their last four Champions League games (via Transfermarkt).

Reporter Kiyan Sobhani has hailed the 23-year-old as a "beast" and the Frenchman has certainly provided some impressive returns this season as he ranks inside the top percentile for interceptions made (via FBref).

Adding to that, he also ranks inside the top 14th percentile for both aerial duels won and clearances made.

This is a player who has received big praise from some of the most established players in the game with Paul Pogba waxing lyrical about his fellow countryman:

'It was a pleasure to play next to him. He brings a lot of energy. A lot of energy, extraordinary technical and physical quality,' said the Juventus midfielder.

In comparison to Jordan Henderson (82.9%), the 23-year-old has provided a much higher (93%) pass success rate this season as well as offering double the number of tackles per game (via FBref).

In fact, Tchouameni outperforms the England midfielder in most departments which would suggest he could prove a really influential addition over the summer.